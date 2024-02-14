Brittany Mahomes is “forever proud” of her husband, Patrick Mahomes, after his big game victory.

The former pro soccer player, 28, penned a heartfelt message to her spouse, 28, on Tuesday, February 13, two days after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII.

“This season was a special one! This guy never stopped believing in his team … through the ups and downs and all the doubters, never once did he doubt this team,” Brittany gushed via Instagram, sharing a carousel of photos from the big game. “He is a true leader and a team player. He continued to ask himself what he could do better to lead this team to the Super Bowl. I saw so much behind the scenes that I will forever be in awe of you as a person and a football player! You, my guy, deserved this!!! I love you and am always and forever proud of you.”

Brittany cheered on her husband every step of the way during the 2023-2024 NFL season, and she even shared two text messages she received that proved Patrick’s drive.

“I decided we are going to win the Super Bowl,” he texted his wife on January 5, per Brittany’s screenshots. On January 28, he wrote, “I’ll see y’all in Vegas. I’m not done.”

Patrick correctly predicted this season’s outcome, and most of his family was in attendance at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday, February 11, when the Chiefs defeated the 49ers 25-22 in overtime. Brittany looked stylish on the sidelines wearing a strapless red jumpsuit, which featured their last name, “Mahomes,” written on the side of her leg along with Patrick’s number, 15, on the other. She paired the ensemble with Simon G Jewelry.

Related: Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Mahomes' Relationship Timeline Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ romance gives Us all the feels — starting with their high school sweetheart beginnings. The couple started out as two friends in Texas who went to school together. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback became close with Matthews in 2011 when he was just a freshman at Whitehouse High School. After […]

In addition to being the picture-perfect WAG, Brittany also had her and Patrick’s two children, daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 14 months, in tow. Patrick has reflected quite a bit about how his life changed since becoming a father.

“Everybody sees the game days. They don’t see the day-to-day grind. They don’t see how you have to manage playing football and being a dad and being a husband,” Mahomes confessed during an episode of Netflix’s Quarterback docuseries.

Related: Patrick Mahomes' Quotes About Raising His 2 Kids Patrick Mahomes is an all-star for his team on the football field — and a champion for his family at home. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback got engaged to high school sweetheart Brittany Matthews in September 2020, proposing on the same day he received his Super Bowl LIV championship ring. Later that month, the couple […]

Following one of his team’s losses, Mahomes acknowledged that the game isn’t all that matters. “It’s football. You’re gonna have highs. You’re gonna have the lows,” he told viewers. “You put so much into this that you want to win, you want to succeed. And you want to win that Super Bowl at the end of the year. But I have to be a dad too. I have to be a husband.”