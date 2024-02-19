Patrick and Brittany Mahomes had another occasion to celebrate one week after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII win.

The couple threw a magical 3rd birthday party for their daughter, Sterling, on Sunday, February 18. “We celebrated our Sterling Skye today!✨ I can’t even believe we will have a 3 year old in just a few days!” Brittany, 28, captioned a joint Instagram post with Patrick, also 28, featuring a video of the birthday festivities. “Time flies when you’re having fun! We love you baby girl🥹🤍.”

Sterling wore a pink dress with red flowers for her special day, as well as a white bow headband with pearl accents and an adorable pair of butterfly wings. Her butterfly tea party extravaganza was complete with a white bouncy castle and slide and a spinning ride similar to the Disneyland teacups.

“My baby girl 🥹🤍,” Brittany captioned an Instagram Story video of Sterling going down the inflatable slide with a grin on her face, as well as a clip showing herself, Patrick and their son, Bronze, 14 months, helping Sterling blow out the candles on her green and pink floral cake.

Patrick’s mother, Randi Mahomes, shared an Instagram montage of party pics and videos on Sunday, which she captioned, “Happiest birthday to our sweet Sterling Skye💕🦋 You are so loved!”

Jackson Mahomes, meanwhile, commemorated the event with a family photo of himself, Patrick, Brittany, Sterling, Bronze, Randi and his half-sister, Mia Randall, 12, posing in front of the party’s pink photo wall. “Happy Birthday Sterling🫶🏽🦋,” Jackson, 23, captioned the Instagram Story pic. (Randi shares Patrick and Jackson, 23, with ex-husband Pat Mahomes Sr. and welcomed Mia with another partner in 2011).

Sterling’s bash was held shortly before her birthday on Tuesday, February 20. Patrick announced his daughter’s birth via Instagram in 2021 by sharing a photo of Brittany holding Sterling and wearing a necklace with her name. “Sterling Skye Mahomes 2/20/21 ❤️,” the quarterback wrote at the time. (The couple welcomed Bronze in November 2022 after tying the knot that year.)

Earlier this month, Patrick gave his wife and kids a special shout-out while accepting the Vince Lombardi trophy after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on February 11. “It means the world [that they’re here]. The whole family of Kansas City and [the] Chiefs Kingdom is special,” Patrick said during the trophy presentation. “Brittany’s a great wife with two great kids. I can’t ask for anything better than this.”

The family of four continued to celebrate the team’s victory by taking a trip to Disneyland. “I’m having a great time with the family just celebrating the Super Bowl championship. Let’s enjoy the park, baby,” Patrick gushed in an Instagram video on Thursday, February 15. In addition to enjoying the attractions and meeting famous Disney characters, Patrick got to ride on a float with Mickey and Minnie Mouse during a parade in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle.