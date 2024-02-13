Patrick Mahomes went to Disneyland after his Super Bowl LVIII win — just like any quarterback would.

The Kansas City Chiefs star, 28, was photographed at the park with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and their two kids, Sterling, 2, and Bronze 14 months, on Monday, February 12.

Not only did Patrick pose with his family, but the NFL star also snapped some shots with Mickey Mouse and even appeared on a Chiefs float that went down Main Street, which was adorned with white, yellow and red balloons. “Disneyland welcomes Super Bowl LVIII champions,” a sign in the parade read as Patrick waved at Disneyland attendees.

Brittany also shared photos of herself at Disneyland via Instagram Stories. In one snap, she and daughter Sterling sat with Minnie Mouse. In a second, the mother of two had son Bronze strapped to her chest.

After the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11, Patrick recorded the traditional post-Super Bowl ad for the park. (The Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII 25-22 in overtime.)

“Patrick Mahomes, you and the Kansas City Chiefs have just won the Super Bowl,” a voiceover could be heard saying, in the clip shared by Disney Parks on Monday. “What are you going to do next?”

Related: Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Mahomes' Relationship Timeline Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ romance gives Us all the feels — starting with their high school sweetheart beginnings. The couple started out as two friends in Texas who went to school together. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback became close with Matthews in 2011 when he was just a freshman at Whitehouse High School. After […]

Brittney and Patrick were jumping up and down with their two kids as they replied, “We’re going to Disneyland.”

Super Bowl LVIII became Patrick’s third Super Bowl win. He has also been named MVP of the game after all three appearances. (Patrick and the Chiefs also won the Super Bowl in 2020 and 2023.)

Ahead of the game, Patrick addressed ongoing speculation that the Chiefs were in their villain era because of the back-to-back Super Bowl appearances — which since became back-to-back wins.

Related: Patrick Mahomes’ Family Guide: Meet His Parents, Siblings and Kids Patrick Mahomes always has his family in his corner. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is the son of Pat Mahomes and Randi Mahomes. Before divorcing in 2006, the exes welcomed son Jackson in May 2005. Following their split, both Randi and Pat moved on and welcomed children with other partners. Randi is the mom of […]

“I think I just like winning. If you win a lot and that causes you to be a villain, then I’m OK with it,” Patrick said during a press conference on February 7. “But at the end of the day, I’m going to enjoy playing the game and try to win as much as possible.”

Sportscaster Stephen A. Smith also had a lot to say about Patrick’s player prowess after the Chiefs’ win on Sunday.

“Patrick Mahomes just reminded the world that he’s on a different level than everybody else right now,” Smith said during a Monday appearance on Good Morning America. “It’s just that simple, he was absolutely phenomenal when it counted most, and that’s why the Kansas City Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champions.”