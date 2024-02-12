Stephen A. Smith said there was nothing quarterback Brock Purdy could have done to secure a Super Bowl LVIII win for the San Francisco 49ers.

“Brock Purdy did a good job. Threw 255 yards, showed tremendous poise, wasn’t wilting beneath the pressure. The only problem is, he’s not Patrick Mahomes,” the sports commentator, 56, said during a Good Morning America appearance on Monday, February 12. “And Patrick Mahomes is on the other side of the field. That was his problem, nothing else.”

The 49ers battled the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11. After the game went into overtime, Mahomes, 28, and the Chiefs came out on top with a score of 25-22.

“Brock Purdy played a really really good game, but there’s levels to this. Patrick Mahomes just reminded the world that he’s on a different level than everybody else right now,” Smith added. “It’s just that simple, he was absolutely phenomenal when it counted most, and that’s why the Kansas City Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champions.”

“Patrick Mahomes just reminded the world he’s on a different level than everybody else right right now … He was phenomenal when it counted most. That’s why the Kansas City Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champions.” — @stephenasmith https://t.co/8CRbLZg5FY pic.twitter.com/6UhFLMVTGc — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 12, 2024

After Sunday’s game, Purdy, 24, spoke candidly about the 49ers loss.

“It starts with [my] coach, that’s who I hurt for and for all the other guys, our whole team,” the quarterback said during a post-game press conference. “What we’ve been through the last year hasn’t been easy. For it to go like that where it’s close at the end and it’s tough, I’m still trying to wrap my mind around it.”

Related: San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy and Jenna Brandt’s Relationship Time... Brock Purdy has never been “Mr. Irrelevant” to Jenna Brandt. Purdy was given the not-so-flattering nickname — a moniker dubbed every year — when he was selected by the San Francisco 49ers as the last pick of the 2022 NFL draft. Less than one year later, however, the football player would be the starting quarterback for […]

While the 49ers kept their lead throughout most of the game, the Chiefs came up from behind and scored during overtime — when it counted the most.

The Chiefs’ win might have been a team effort, but Mahomes was crowned the MVP following the game. During his GMA appearance on Monday, Smith explained what makes the quarterback stand out among other players.

“The big moments don’t phase him; it doesn’t matter what it is. He’s been a starter in the National Football League for six years. Six times, he’s gone to the AFC Championship Game, three times he’s won a Super Bowl championship,” Smith said. “He is something phenomenal, make no mistake about it.”

Related: 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s Family Guide: Meet His Fiancee, Parents and Siblings Brock Purdy’s cheering squad has always been loud — even when he was dubbed “Mr. Irrelevant” after being drafted last in the 2022 NFL draft. “They’ve believed in me even though I was the last draft pick,” Purdy told CBS News Bay Area in December 2022 after his first start as the quarterback of the […]

As the Chiefs continue to dominate the NFL, some fans have quipped that the team is in their villain era. Mahomes addressed this ahead of his 2024 Super Bowl win.

“I think I just like winning. If you win a lot and that causes you to be a villain, then I’m OK with it,” he said on February 7. “But at the end of the day, I’m going to enjoy playing the game and try to win as much as possible.”