San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy feels like he let his coach and teammates down after their 2024 Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

“It starts with [my] coach, that’s who I hurt for and for all the other guys, our whole team,” Purdy, 24, said during a post-game press conference on Sunday, February 11. “What we’ve been through the last year hasn’t been easy. For it to go like that where it’s close at the end and it’s tough, I’m still trying to wrap my mind around it.”

Following the game, Purdy could be seen sullenly exiting onto the sidelines as one 49ers coach pulled him into a hug after heartbreaking loss. The 49ers maintained a lead throughout most of the game, but the Chiefs were victorious scoring a last-minute touchdown by Mecole Hardman Jr. in the final overtime minutes. The Chiefs won 25-22.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Purdy shared that he was embracing his nickname “Mr. Irrelevant” — a moniker given to the last pick in the NFL draft — as he prepared for the big game.

“Do I think it’s time to pick a new nickname? I’m OK with ‘Mr. Irrelevant.’ It’s all good,” Purdy said while talking to reporters on Monday, February 5, per the NFL’s official X account.

Purdy got his shot with the 49ers last year when quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance suffered injuries.

“I mean, the bottom line is, life isn’t about you. That’s what I believe,” he shared on Monday. “Being a part of something bigger than yourself, you know, you get wrapped up in getting all the glory and the fame and the status, and I feel like that’s a shallow life and that can fade away pretty quickly.”

He went on to say that he is “very honored and thankful” for getting to play in the Super Bowl and wants to win a championship for “this organization.”

“But more than anything, I’m trying to just serve my guys on this team well and love on ‘em well and the whole organization and everyone in my life. That’s how I view it,” Purdy added.

While Purdy accomplished a milestone in his career, he also reached another milestone with his relationship with fiancée Jenna Brandt. The duo – who met while attending Iowa State University where Purdy played football and Brandt was a setter on the volleyball team — announced their engagement in July 2023 after one year of dating.

“WE GET TO DO LIFE TOGETHER…FOREVER!” Brandt wrote via Instagram alongside several photos of their beachside engagement. “Brock Purdy – I love everything about you & your heart for Jesus more than any words can say.”

Purdy, for his part, posted a separate Instagram post of his own with a sweet caption.

“My Jenna girl forever. I can’t wait to be your husband and grow together in Christ. Here’s to forever babe. I love you JB!” he wrote at the time.