San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is hungry for a Super Bowl ring, even if it means upsetting Chiefs Kingdom faithful Taylor Swift.

“If it comes down to it, Brock, and it’s late in the fourth quarter, are you prepared to disappoint Taylor Swift?” a sportscaster asked Purdy, 24, on Tuesday, February 6.

Purdy coyly smiled into the camera and replied, “Yes. I’ll leave it at that.”

Purdy will lead his 49ers teammates in Super Bowl LVIII against the defending champs, the Kansas City Chiefs, on Sunday, February 11, at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. Swift, 34, is rumored to attend the big game to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, a starting tight end for the Chiefs.

Neither Swift nor Kelce, 34, have confirmed whether the pop star will make it to Sunday’s game. She is currently performing her Eras Tour in Japan and will conclude her run of shows one day before the Super Bowl.

“She’s focused on entertaining the crowd out in — is it Singapore now? No, I think that’s in a few weeks,” Kelce said during a press conference earlier this week when asked about Swift’s plans. “She’s out in Japan, Tokyo maybe. So, she’s just working on entertaining them, making sure she’s ready for her performances and everything.”

He continued, “But the Super Bowl, we’ll worry about if she can make it.”

Swift has been to 12 of Kelce’s Chiefs games throughout the NFL season, cheering on his big football plays and bonding with his inner circle from her perch in a private suite.

“She is absolutely the No. 1 fan right now, and I love having her at every single game that she can make,” Kelce gushed on Tuesday, before denying he’d get her an engagement ring if his team wins on Sunday. “We’ll see. My focus is on trying to win this game. Everything afterwards would just fall in place. They tend to roll out the red carpet for you if you win the Super Bowl, so I don’t think you got to plan this party.”

Swift has loved supporting Kelce, whom she’s been dating since summer 2023, at both home and away games.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift told TIME in December 2023. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Swift even went down to the sidelines after Kelce and the Chiefs won the AFC championship last month. After the couple shared a celebratory kiss in front of cameras, Swift gushed that she had never seen anything like that game before.