Patrick Mahomes will one day join the Hall of Fame for his professional accomplishments, but he thinks wife Brittany Mahomes already has that status.

“I think people don’t even realize how much she does,” Patrick, 28, said during the Thursday, May 2, episode of the “Impaulsive” podcast. “I mean, taking care of the day-to-day stuff and make it where I can focus on football and focus on my craft and everything like that.”

He continued, “[She’s] a Hall of Fame mom and a Hall of Fame wife, [which] makes it a lot easier. I mean, when you get to come home and your best friend’s there and you can just hang out, it makes you want to be there all the time and she pushes me to be great and she’s done a lot of great things herself.”

Patrick, the star quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, started dating Brittany, now 28, when they were in high school. They got engaged in 2020 shortly after his first of three Super Bowl victories. The pair wed in March 2022 one year after welcoming daughter Sterling, now 3. Patrick and Brittany also share son Bronze, now 17 months.

While Patrick is currently on his NFL hiatus and has more free time than when he does during the season, it can still be difficult to balance family time with work commitments.

“This past weekend was just hard with all the traveling. When you’ve got kids, it’s a little harder to travel everywhere,” Patrick told podcast host Logan Paul about his Las Vegas getaway for his nonprofit’s Golf Classic charity auction late last month. “I was in New York [for the Time100 gala] and then Vegas and now back in Kansas City. I just try to be me, man. I watched my dad do it.”

Patrick is the eldest son of Pat Mahomes Sr., a former professional baseball player, and ex-wife Randi Mahomes. The exes also share son Jackson. (Pat Sr. and Randi both have younger children from separate relationships.) The NFL star, who won his third Super Bowl trophy in February and is already hoping for No. 4 next winter, modeled his career goals after his dad’s.

“My plan was [always] to be a professional athlete,” Patrick said on the Thursday episode. “I wanted to be down-to-earth [and] I wanted a kid to come up to me and ask for advice. It’s been cool, man. It’s been a lot of fun and we’re not done yet.”