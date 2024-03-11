The football season is over for Patrick Mahomes, but sports were still on the menu when it came to his recent family vacation.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 28, enjoyed a tropical getaway earlier this month with his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and their two children, Sterling, 3, and Bronze, 15 months.

According to Brittany’s Instagram recap, the trip wasn’t just about lounging by the pool. She shared a series of “Fam🤍” pictures on Sunday, March 10, revealing that their escape included Patrick playing golf with Sterling.

When Sterling wasn’t teeing off with her dad, she was rocking a white sun hat, pastel sunglasses and a festive cover-up poolside. Bronze, meanwhile, showed off his sporty side by holding a football as he sat at the beach in a palm-tree rash guard.

The parents also had a date night during the trip, which came one month after Patrick led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory in Las Vegas. (The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime, resulting in Patrick’s third championship title.)

Brittany, 28, wore an all-denim look while giving her husband a kiss in one snap. Patrick, for his part, donned a blue polo shirt and jeans as the couple posed by a lap pool one evening. The athlete reposted his wife’s Instagram roundup via his Instagram Stories, adding a red heart emoji and a blue heart emoji.

Scroll down to see more from the Mahomes’ recent getaway: