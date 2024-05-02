Brittany Mahomes’ recent trip to Las Vegas looked anything but sinful.

Mahomes, 28, posted a series of photos from her recent Vegas getaway via Instagram on Wednesday, May 1, showing a behind-the-scenes look at the festivities.

The carousel of pics opened with a solo shot of Mahomes herself, gazing into the camera with a cocktail in front of her.

Mahomes then posted two pictures with friend Miranda Hogue, who joined the Mahomes crew on the trip. Hogue has been a longtime acquaintance of the Mahomes family, as her husband, Summit Hogue, played football with Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech.

Miranda posted one of the same images via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, calling Brittany the “ying to my yang.”

Brittany’s two children — daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 17 months — also made appearances in their mom’s post.

Sterling was seen balancing gingerly on a log while wearing an orange jumpsuit, while her brother, Bronze, posed on the fairway of a golf course wearing a striped shirt and khaki shorts.

There was still plenty of adult time on the trip, too, as Brittany showed in an elevator selfie of herself with husband Patrick, 28, and the Hogues.

The slideshow concluded with two more cute pictures of Bronze — one of him splashing around poolside, the other of him playing in a mini ball pit.

Brittany and the entire crew were in Vegas to support Patrick’s 15 and the Mahomies Vegas Gold Classic charity auction.

While they weren’t pictured in Brittany’s picture roundup, the big week also featured appearances from two more of the couple’s famous friends: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

On Friday, April 26, Swift and Kelce, both 34, were part of the nearly 100 friends who helped the Mahomes take over Easy’s Cocktail Lounge at ARIA Resort & Casino. At the event, Swift was seen palling around with her friend Brittany while drinking a “Tay-tini,” a take on a cosmopolitan.

The following day, Swift and Kelce were seen kissing and getting cuddly at the charity event itself, where Kelce even took the mic and helped auction off some Eras Tour tickets to a lucky bidder.

In a separate post via Instagram, Brittany reflected back on the weekend with immense gratitude.

“Last night was Epic😍✨” she captioned a picture of herself and Patrick on Monday, April 29. “if you were there, THANK YOU! We could not do this without all of our communities we are apart of and all the people that choose to support @15andmahomies 🙏🏻❤️.”