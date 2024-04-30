Taylor Swift was seen sipping her own specialty cocktail during a recent outing with boyfriend Travis Kelce and pals Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.

Swift and Kelce, both 34, and a group of nearly 100 friends took over Easy’s Cocktail Lounge at ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Friday, April 26, according to a press release from the establishment.

Swift was seen smiling and laughing with Brittany, 28, while sipping on what she referred to as a “Tay-tini.” The drink, which Easy’s has since added to their collection of specialty cocktails, is Swift’s take on a cosmopolitan, with lemon instead of lime juice and a splash of peach schnapps.

The speakeasy’s press release also noted that Swift and Kelce arrived hand-in-hand and spent much of the evening at each other’s side. The couple were in town to support Patrick’s 15 and the Mahomies Vegas Gold Classic charity auction. They were seen packing on the PDA at the Saturday, April 27, charity event.

In a video shared via social media, Kelce snuck up on Swift from behind and kissed her several times on the arm and shoulder. The pair also helped raise funds for Patrick’s organization by putting a handful of Eras Tour tickets up for auction.

“Has anyone heard of the Eras Tour?” Kelce asked the crowd, per social media footage. “There might be a fun game where there are four tickets to the Miami, New Orleans or Indianapolis dates when the Eras Tour comes back to the United States. Does that fire anybody up?”

The tickets ultimately sold for $80,000, which will help 15 and the Mahomies improve the lives of children in need. Patrick, 28, and Brittany, who tied the knot in 2022, founded the nonprofit in 2019.

Swift has become pals with Patrick and Brittany since she started dating Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs with Patrick, in the summer of 2023. Taylor and Brittany frequently sat next to each other while cheering on their partners during the 2023 NFL season.

“They have a really genuine friendship and love hanging out at the games together and cheering on their men,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the duo in January. “Brittany loves that Taylor is dating Travis, and she’s so supportive of their relationship. They have a very similar sense of humor and are always cracking jokes and laughing.”

Swift’s weekend in Vegas with Kelce and the Mahomes comes before she resumes the Eras Tour next month. After a two-month break, the singer will kick off the next leg in Paris on May 9. Although she’s eager to get back to her fans, Swift will “be sad” to leave Kelce after “all the time they’ve spent together recently,” a second source told Us earlier this week.

“It makes the prospect of her tour more challenging,” the insider said, noting that Swift and Kelce are “making the most” of their time together.

“They support and respect [each other],” the source added. “They have busy careers, so they understand those commitments, as difficult as it is.”