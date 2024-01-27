Patrick Mahomes is a doting dad to his and wife Brittany Mahomes’ two kids and has specific preferences regarding their names.

“My second child, Patrick Mahomes III,” Brittany, 28, said during the Friday, January 26, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show while discussing the 14-month-old’s allergies and her resulting partnership with epinephrine manufacturer AUVI-Q. “I have to say his real name or his dad will get mad.”

She clarified, “His name is Patrick [and] we call him Bronze.”

Brittany gave birth to her second child in November 2022 days before she and Patrick, 28, announced that their little one’s name is Patrick Lavon Mahomes III with a pic of the newborn next to a jeweled chain with the word “Bronze” on it. (Patrick’s full name is Patrick Lavon Mahomes II and he was named after his father, Pat Mahomes Sr.)

“My brother Jackson [Mahomes], whenever we were trying to find something that was a little unique and different, he said, ‘What about Bronze? It fits perfectly with Sterling,’” Patrick revealed during a press conference later that month, referring to his and Brittany’s daughter, now 2. “So, we went with that.”

Patrick added at the time: “It works out well. He can have his own thing now where he’s not Patrick, he’s Bronze, even though he’s Patrick. And, Sterling and Bronze can have that connection moving forward.”

Patrick and Brittany were high school sweethearts, getting engaged in 2020 after he won his first Super Bowl championship with the Kansas City Chiefs. Less than one year later, they welcomed daughter Sterling. (Patrick and Brittany got married in March 2022 ahead of her pregnancy with Bronze.)

While Patrick is one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL — and currently in contention for his team to clinch the AFC Championships for the second year in a row — he is also a devoted parent.

“I think everybody knows it’s hard work, but I think balancing football with life and just being a normal guy and [having] a normal family, I think that’s what people are really gonna see, not only from me, but from Marcus [Mariota] and from Kirk [Cousins],” Patrick exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2023, specifically in reference to his Quarterback docuseries on Netflix. “And you could still be great at your profession but have a great family too. We wanted to show people a glimpse of what it is to be in the NFL and to have a great family. And I think we did that.”