Brittany Mahomes celebrated Christmas in the cutest way possible.

Brittany, 28, watched husband Patrick Mahomes take on the Las Vegas Raiders with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, December 25, along with their kids, daughter Sterling, 2, and son Bronze, 13 months. In the images Brittany shared via Instagram, she cuddled up with Sterling while posing at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, pressing their faces together and smiling for the camera. In another snap, she hugged Bronze while inside a private suite and was seen leaning in to give Patrick, also 28, a kiss on the field.

For the game, Brittany donned a Santa hat featuring Patrick’s jersey No. 15, a puffer jacket and black jeans. Sterling, meanwhile, rocked a Chiefs Santa hat, red pants and an ivory coat. Bronze looked as cute as ever in a Chiefs onesie featuring his name written on it in golden letters.

“Merry Christmas from us🎅🏻🎄,” Brittany captioned the post.

Brittany didn’t only match her hat with Sterling but also twinned with friend Taylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Swift, 34, paired a hat bearing Kelce’s No. 87 with a black jacket and plaid skirt.

This isn’t the first NFL game that was a Mahomes family affair. Earlier this month, the family supported Patrick while he played against the Buffalo Bills on December 12.

The former soccer player held both her kids in her arms while they stood on the field. In one sweet snap, Sterling ran into Patrick’s arms while he gave her a hug. Brittany smiled at the duo while cradling Bronze.

Brittany and Patrick started dating in high school in 2012. They tied the knot in March 2022, over one year after welcoming Sterling. The toddler adorably served as a flower girl during her parents’ nuptials.

Through the years, Brittany has been supportive of Patrick’s career.

In December 2020, she opened up about his football journey while speaking with Today. “He ended up going to Texas Tech, and that’s when it really hit me, ‘Oh s–t, he might go play professional football,” she shared. “It was surreal to see him living his dream and seeing him grow as an athlete and as a man in general was just amazing.”

Patrick went on to gush about his wife’s love for the sport. “She watches [all NFL games] with me,” he said. “We watch every single game together, that’s just how she rolls. She’s as big a fan as I am, so it works out well for me.”