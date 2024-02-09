Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi Mahomes, was enchanted to meet Taylor Swift — but she can’t quite wrap her head around the amount of attention she’d get if she was the pop star’s parent.

“I thought Patrick, being my child, was a lot,” she revealed during an upcoming episode of the “Got It From My Momma” podcast, which will air on Friday, February 9, per Entertainment Tonight. “Now I’m like, ‘Whoa, whoa I can only imagine [what her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, go through].’”

This year, the quarterback’s mom has witnessed her son, 28, and Taylor’s boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, being thrust into the spotlight during their 2023-2024 NFL season — and the mom of three wasn’t ready for it.

In past years, Randi said she’s forgotten that she was being shown on TV at Chiefs games, as the media doesn’t typically pay attention to family members of Chiefs Kingdom.

“I think I’ve been on TV once at a game, because I’m usually on the floor with the grandkids, or pacing because I stress,” she recalled.

However, things changed this season. Randi said that she and Patrick’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, got a taste of what being part of Taylor’s inner circle is like. For Randi, it’s taken some getting used to. “[Now] I know people are, like, [watching, so] I just try to smile,” she said. “I don’t [always] have it in me. I’m watching the game and I’m, like, covering my face and all that.”

As for Brittany, Randi shared that she loves how the 28-year-old has bonded with Taylor, noting that the singer has helped Brittany deal with the added media frenzy at games. “My daughter-[in-law] who’s [also] very shy and very quiet and very, you know, doesn’t like attention or anything [either, but Taylor] really made sure that she feels good,” Randi added.

While Randi isn’t a huge fan of the extra attention herself, she is a big fan of Taylor and how the Grammy winner handles being in the spotlight so gracefully.

“She’s like, fun, having a good time, and I love to see that,” she gushed. “She takes a picture with everybody, like, if she’s going to the bathroom…she’s gonna stop for all the little girls, all the kids and I’m like, ‘You go, girl!’” she says. “She may not feel like she’s going out of her way, but she makes a point, and I’m like, ‘OK, you’ve really got a fan now!’”

Taylor has been dating Kelce, 34, since September 2023. The pair were linked after the athlete attended Swift’s Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium. Though he didn’t get the chance to meet her the night of the show, sparks flew after he revealed he made her a friendship bracelet with his number on it during an episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast.

Taylor attended her first Chiefs game that September. Since then, she has become an honorary member of Chiefs Kingdom, making appearances at several games all over the U.S. where she has met tons of Travis’ family and friends, including the Mahomes’.

This weekend, Taylor is expected to be in Las Vegas to watch the Chiefs play in the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers despite her wrapping up her Tokyo Eras Tour concerts one day prior.

Super Bowl LVIII kicks off on CBS Sunday, February 11, at 6:30 p.m. ET.