With the 2024 Super Bowl around the corner, A-listers have jetted to Las Vegas to bask in football events and show off their sizzling style.

Stars including Taylor Lautner, Issa Rae, Damar Hamlin and more stepped out in style for the 2024 NFL Honors on Thursday, February 8, at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas. Players including New York Giants backup quarterback Tommy DeVito, Buffalo Bills safety position Hamlin and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield all looked their finest in fresh suits as Rae, Gayle King and more added a pop of color to their ensembles.

Rae, who starred in Barbie, was a standout in a rainbow colored jacket and ombré pants. Her vibrant blazer was finished with pearl buttons as she accessorized with a dainty silver necklace and hoop earrings. For glam, Rae stunned with shimmery eyeshadow and a slicked back bun.

Janelle Monáe, meanwhile, flaunted an artful Tony Ward mini dress featuring an illusion silhouette and cinched waist.

Keep scrolling to see the best looks from the 2024 NFL Honors.