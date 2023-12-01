All eyes are on Tommy DeVito — and his family — as he takes over as the New York Giants quarterback.

DeVito was born in Livingston, New Jersey, in August 1998 to mom Alexandra DeVito and father Tom DeVito. The couple welcomed younger son Max DeVito shortly after Tommy.

As Tommy navigates his football career, he’s kept his family close — even admitting to living at home.

“The decision was made since this level of football is stressful for a rookie, especially from the quarterback position,” Tommy told ESPN reporters in November 2023 about living with his parents at house 10 miles away from MetLife Stadium in NJ. “There is a lot going on, a lot of meetings. So everything outside of football is handled by my family.”

The athlete, who took over for injured QB Daniel Jones, went on to share that his mom still cooks him dinner and makes his bed.

“I don’t have to worry about laundry, what I’m eating for dinner, chicken cutlets and all that is waiting for me when I get there,” he told the outlet at the time. “My mom still makes my bed. Everything is handled for me.”

Tommy’s family has made it their mission to cheer on Tommy (in their own signature way) in the stands at as many games as possible. The family has since made headlines for doing the same hand gesture — the Italian“chef’s kiss” — when he throws a touchdown pass.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Tommy’s family:

Alexandra DeVito

The mom of two has continued to support her son’s football career and often shares his love for him on social media.

In November 2023, when the Giants announced that Tommy would be starting for the first time, Alexandra took to Instagram to share her excitement.

“His DREAM to start in THE N.F.L 🏈,” she wrote via Instagram at the time.

She also shared a front page cover of Tommy in Cedar Grove, New Jersey’s paper with the caption: “My #15⭐️FRONT page 🙏🏻🏈⭐️.”

Tom DeVito

Tommy’s dad is busy with his own plumbing and heating business, but still manages to never miss one of his son’s games.

“He’s in the plumbing and heating business and used to work 100-hour weeks,” Tommy told the New York Post in November. “He never missed a game. He traveled to every college game I started. He was here for every [Giants] minicamp and practice.”

There’s never been a doubt in Tom’s mind that his son wouldn’t make it to the NFL.

“Tommy was born to do this,” he told the New York Post at the time. “I’m not surprised, and I’m not trying to sound cocky, but Tommy’s been training for this since he was 5 years old. People think, ‘Oh, he’s undrafted,’ and they wonder why he’s here. He’s here because [Giants coach Brian] Daboll knows he’s got a diamond in the rough.”

Max DeVito

Tommy’s brother Max graduated with his MBA from Salve Regina University in May 2023 and now works as a MCA Broker at the New York Tribeca Group, per Linkedin.

Max has also been a supportive brother, sharing photos via Instagram attending a Giants game in November 2023.