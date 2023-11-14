New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito doesn’t have plans to move out from his parents’ house anytime soon.

“The decision was made since this level of football is stressful for a rookie, especially from the quarterback position,” DeVito, 25, told ESPN reporters ahead of the Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys game on Sunday, November 12, adding that his house is also a 12-minute drive to the Giants practice facility. “There is a lot going on, a lot of meetings. So everything outside of football is handled by my family.”

The NFL star went on to explain that the decision was a “no-brainer” because his mom takes care of everything for him.

“I don’t have to worry about laundry, what I’m eating for dinner, chicken cutlets and all that is waiting for me when I get there,” he shared with the outlet. “My mom still makes my bed. Everything is handled for me.”

Fellow Giants player Justin Pugh said that DeVito is “smart” for living at home.

“That is the greatest. You know what, smart,” he joked at the time. “Saving his money. Genius! That’s the one thing I’d say from a financial standpoint. Your mom helping with your wash, making sure you’re up on time, no distractions, unbelievable.”

DeVito, who played in Sunday’s game due to starting quarterback Daniel Jones and backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s injuries, was born and raised in Cedar Grove, New Jersey.

After a successful high school football career, DeVito committed to Syracuse University and started playing in the 2018 season. Four years later, he transferred to the University of Illinois where he was named the starting quarterback.

In April, DeVito was signed to the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent, however, four months later he was waived and resigned to the practice squad. (According to Sportskeeda, a practice squad is a “reserve team” of players that are available to step into the 53-man roster if needed.)

DeVito joined his team on the field for the first time in October as they went head-to-head against the New York Jets. Although the Giants ended up losing, DeVito scored the team’s only touchdown bringing the score to 10-13.

“Wish it would’ve ended better to fulfill those emotions, but the little kid in me is smiling right now that I got to play in an NFL game and really in a meaningful NFL game,” DeVito told reporters following the game. “I just wish the outcome would’ve been different.”

Following his touchdown, DeVito was signed to the Giants’ roster on Halloween.

“I asked God to help me grow and it started to rain,” DeVito wrote via Instagram following the exciting news.