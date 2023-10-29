Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott revealed who he listens to before hitting the field, and it’s not Taylor Swift.

“Sorry America!” Prescott, 30, said during an interview with Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews on Sunday, October 29.

Andrews, 45, asked the NFL player if he was streaming Swift’s 1989 in his headphones, to which he replied he wasn’t. But Prescott does listen to “a little bit of everything,” he said.

“Just had some ‘Gimme One More Reason,’” he said, referring to Tracy Chapman‘s song. “Yeah, I mean I’ve got it all, Adele to Lil Wayne.”

The question comes amid the NFL’s extensive coverage of Swift, who has been seen in the stands on four occasions cheering on Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The pair’s newfound romance might be in large part thanks to Andrews, who’s taking the “credit,” alongside her “Calm Down” podcast cohost Charissa Thompson, for setting up the two.

“Travis was very open about not getting to meet her,” Andrews explained on an October 16 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers. “And so we were just being really candid because we love him. We’re good friends of his. And we just were like, ‘Taylor, date this guy.’”

Despite the newness of the relationship, Andrews went on to jokingly say she wanted to be a part of Swift and Kelce’s potential major milestones.

“Of course, we’re getting all the credit now … We hope to officiate the wedding,” she quipped. “We hope to be there when he proposes, all the things.”

As for Kelce’s game on Sunday, Swift, 33, was not in attendance. A source had exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that the “Cruel Summer” singer did not intend on being at every one of his games.

“Taylor doesn’t want to be a distraction to Travis,” the insider told Us. “She knows it’s not easy when she shows up to his games. It’s a spectacle. She wants to support him and strike a balance while, at the same time, not be distracting to the team.”

Even without Swift in the stands on Sunday, the commentators discussed how Kelce’s performance had improved with the Grammy winner watching. Since Swift first showed up to the Chiefs game last month, the team has been on a winning streak.

“How could I not be aware of this?” Kelce, 34, quipped on the “New Heights” podcast when his brother, Jason Kelce, asked if he knew about the impact Swift was having on him and the Chiefs.