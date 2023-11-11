Aaron Rodgers cleared the air on whether or not he brought a bong to a recent New York Jets game.

“That was not a bong first of all first of all,” Rodgers, 39, said during a Friday, November 10, “Pat McAfee Show” appearance. “I was walking off the field with my Maestro Dobel Tequila that [ESPN Deportes sideline reporter] John Sutcliffe gives me every time he sees me on Monday night football.”

The quarterback explained as he was getting ready to leave the turf on Thursday, November 9, he heard “a British guy yelling” his name which turned out to be his friend Hugh Coles. After Rodgers went over to say hello to Coles, 31, he ended up dropping the uniquely shaped bottle.

“I see Hugh, give him a hug, dap him up, go to pick it back up, s–t falls out and I lose half my tequila,” he shared. “So, shout out to John for bringing me tequila, shout out to Maestro Dobel, shout out to Hugh, shout out to bongs everywhere, but that was not one of them.”

Related: Aaron Rodgers' Most Controversial Moments Through the Years Aaron Rodgers is one of the best-ever quarterbacks to play in the NFL, but it’s often his antics off the field that get the most people talking. Rodgers — who was the Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback for 18 seasons before joining the New York Jets in April 2023 — came under fire in November […]

A clip of Rodgers dropping the item went viral and sent the internet ablaze with theories. While many users believed the athlete had brought a bong on the field, Rodgers expressed his disappointment that the guesses weren’t more creative.

“It’s a little weak with the conspiracies,” Rodgers quipped on Friday. “I feel like it should’ve been something more, like, you know, dolphin semen or Giants tears or something better than that.”

Sutcliffe, for his part, corroborated Rodgers’ story with a post of his own.

“We arrived in NY 🗽, and I had to see my friend @AaronRodgers12 to shout Mooooonday Niiiight foootball together and give him a gift @maestrodobelmx @dobeltequila,” the sports reporter wrote in Spanish alongside a video of him and Rogers shared via X on Monday, November 6.

Rodgers’ first season with the Jets has gotten off to a rocky start. In the first game at MetLife Stadium of the 2023 season in September, the football player sustained an ankle injury. It was later confirmed that Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Not Just Deflategate! Biggest NFL Controversies Through the Years Flag on the play. From Tom Brady’s Deflategate to Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protests, the NFL has been at the center of several controversies through the years. In 2016, Kaepernick sparked debates among both fans and fellow players when he didn’t stand for the national anthem before taking the field with the San Francisco 49ers. […]

“Thank you to every person that has reached out, called, texted, DM’d, connected through a friend, etc. It has meant a ton to me, and I’ll try and get back to all of you soon 🥹❤️,” he wrote via Instagram on September 13, breaking his silence on what appeared to be a season-ending injury. “I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love. 💔.”

Earlier this week, Rodgers shared he was making progress on returning to the field sooner rather than later. While chatting with Derwin James, the Los Angeles Chargers safety, 27, asked Rodgers when he planned to return. Rodgers patted James on the back and quipped, “Give me a few weeks.”