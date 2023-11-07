Aaron Rodgers has been making a speedy recovery after tearing his Achilles in his first game with the New York Jets — and fans might see him back on the field soon.

Rodgers, 39, chatted with Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James on the sidelines after their respective teams faced off on Monday, November 6. In a clip shared via ESPN’s official social media account, James, 27, asked the injured Jets quarterback when he’s “coming back” to play.

Rodgers patted James on the back and quipped, “Give me a few weeks.”

Following 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers was traded to the Jets in April. When he took the field at MetLife Stadium on September 11, Rodgers completed just four snaps before he sustained an ankle injury. An MRI later confirmed that Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon.

“Thank you to every person that has reached out, called, texted, DM’d, connected through a friend, etc. It has meant a ton to me, and I’ll try and get back to all of you soon 🥹❤️,” he wrote via Instagram on September 13, breaking his silence on what appeared to be a season-ending injury. “I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love. 💔.”

At the time, Rodgers celebrated his team’s 22-16 victory over the Buffalo Bills. “Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today. 🙏 ♾️ ❤️ . The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again. Proud of my guys, 1-0 🛩️,” he added.

Rodgers subsequently underwent surgery on his ankle, shocking fans on October 15 when he was spotted walking without crutches and throwing passes with his teammates.

“He is on a mission. I don’t put anything past him,” Jets coach Robert Saleh told NBC Sports last month. “I’ve heard he’s absolutely dominating rehab and he really wants to get back this year.”

Amid his recovery, Rodgers previously declared that he was ready to play football again — even if it wasn’t this season. “I don’t wanna get caught into a timeline, I just want to get healthy,” he said on The Pat McAfee Show in September. “But I’m gonna do everything that I can rehab-wise to put myself in a position to be ready to play football again at some point. That’s the goal.”

Throughout his career with the Packers, Rodgers took home one Super Bowl trophy in 2011 and was named MVP for his performance in the championship that same year. He earned the NFL’s MVP title in 2011, 2014, 2020 and 2021 before moving to the Jets.