Travis Kelce shares that there’s no bad blood between him and Aaron Rodgers as they continue to make jabs about each other’s different stances on the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I thought it was pretty good,” Kelce, 34, said at the Chiefs’ facility on Friday, October 6, of Rodgers calling the tight end “Mr. Pfizer.”
Kelce continued: “I mean with the ‘stache right now, I look like a guy named Mr. Pfizer. Who knew I’d get into a vax war with Aaron Rodgers, man. Mr. Pfizer versus the Johnson & Johnson family over there.” (The Chiefs player is referring to the Jets owner Woody Johnson, the heir to the Johnson & Johnson company.)
Kelce’s response comes after Rodgers, 39, took a jab at him following Kelce’s recent commercial, where he teamed up with Pfizer to urge the public to get their next COVID-19 booster shot.
“[It was a] moral victory out there … that we hung with the champs and that our defense played well, and [Chief’s quarterback] Pat [Mahomes] didn’t have a crazy game, and Mr. Pfizer [Kelce], we kind of shut him down. He didn’t have his crazy impact game,” Rodgers said on the Tuesday, October 3, episode of “The Pac McAfee Show” of about the Jets losing to the Chiefs 23-20.
Kelce told reporters on Friday that he was “fully comfortable” with Rodgers calling him “Mr. Pfizer” and stands by his reasoning for doing the advertisement.
“I got [the COVID shot] because of, you know, keeping myself safe, the people in this building,” he explained.
This isn’t the first time Rodgers has come under fire for his anti-vax stance. In November 2021, news broke that the NFL star and the Green Bay Packers were being investigated by the NFL amid concerns that they broke COVID-19 protocols after Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19. Multiple outlets also reported that he was considered unvaccinated by league standards despite announcing before they he was “immunized.”
A few days later, Rodgers broke his silence and claimed he “didn’t lie” about his initial vaccination status going into the 2021 NFL season.
“It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie, it was the truth. Had there been a follow-up statement that I’d been immunized, I would have responded with this: I would have said, ‘Look, I’m not some sort of anti-vax-flat Earther. I’m somebody who’s a critical thinker,” he said in a statement at the time. “I march to the beat of my own drum. I believe strongly in bodily autonomy, [in the] ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something.”
Rodgers went on to share that he had an “allergy to an ingredient in the mRNA vaccines” and said it was “best for [him]” not to get the vaccine, but he was “immunized.”
Following his comments, the NFL announced that Rodgers and Green Bay Packers player Allen Lazard were fined $14,650 for violating the COVID-19 protocols.