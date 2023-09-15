Aaron Rodgers is feeling optimistic after undergoing surgery for his torn Achilles.

“Surgery went great yesterday. Thank you for all the love and prayers and support,” Rodgers, 39, wrote via his Instagram Story on Thursday, September 14, alongside a photo of himself in a hospital bed. “And thanks to the GOAT Dr ElAttrache and his staff for starting me on the road to recovery.”

Rodgers was removed from the field after suffering the injury on Monday, September 11, during his debut game as quarterback for the New York Jets. While Rodgers was being attended to by medical staff, head coach Robert Saleh addressed the health issue.

“[We’re] concerned with his Achilles. MRI’s probably going to confirm what we think is already going to happen with his Achilles, so prayers tonight. But, it’s not good,” he told reporters during a postgame news conference, per CNN.

The injury required an MRI, which confirmed that the athlete wouldn’t be able to return to the game this season. “An MRI confirmed today that Aaron Rodgers officially tore his Achilles on the fourth play of his Jets’ career. Rodgers’ season now, officially, is over. There already are questions about whether his Hall-of-Fame career is, too,” ESPN reporter Adam Schefter tweeted on Tuesday, September 12, about Rodgers’ future with the team.

Rodgers later addressed the injury via Instagram, telling fans he was “completely heartbroken” to be out for the season but “humbled” by all the support.

“Thank you to every person that has reached out, called, texted, DM’d, connected through a friend, etc. It has meant a ton to me, and I’ll try and get back to all of you soon 🥹❤️,” he wrote via Instagram. “I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love. 💔”

Rodgers was traded to the Jets from the Green Bay Packers in April. The athlete played for the Wisconsin-based team for the first 18 seasons of his NFL career. Two months after signing with the Jets, Rodgers reportedly took a pay cut, with ESPN claiming he signed a restructured two-year contract with his new team that guaranteed him a $75 million paycheck for 2023 and 2024, which is $35 million less than his former deal.

Prior to Monday’s Jets vs. Bills showdown, Rodgers spoke about the importance of manifesting and speaking what one wishes to see into existence.

“I visualize [winning the Super Bowl] all the time,” Rodgers said recently, per The Athletic. “That’s part of training your mind and being intentional with your words about the manifestation of those thoughts and goals and dreams into reality. You first have to have that belief. I believe strongly in that. That’s why we talk about it, we don’t shy away from it.”