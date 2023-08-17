Aaron Rodgers keeps a tight-knit circle of friends who will always have his back — on and off the field.

“I hate goodbyes, and this one especially. The chapter is over on this one, but this friendship is a lifetime,” Green Bay Packers athlete David Bakhtiari wrote via Instagram in April 2023 after Rodgers was traded from the Wisconsin-based team to the New York Jets. “You’ve been so instrumental in my life and I just wanna say thank you. And I love you brother. … Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.”

Rodgers also can count on Miles Teller as a pal. The NFL star first connected with Teller during his whirlwind romance with now-ex Shailene Woodley, who’s costarred with the Top Gun: Maverick actor in multiple movies. While Rodgers and Woodley went their separate ways in 2021, he has stayed in touch with Teller and his wife, Keleigh Teller. Rodgers even joined the married couple at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium in 2023.

Keep scrolling to meet Rodgers’ inner circle: