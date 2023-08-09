Aaron Rodgers isn’t thrilled about the New York Jets’ participation in Hard Knocks, but he was at least excited to meet narrator Liev Schreiber.

Schreiber, 55, surprised the NFL team during a recent practice that was filmed for the Tuesday, August 8, season premiere of the HBO docuseries. Schreiber arrived via helicopter, leading Rodgers, 39, and his teammates to wonder which VIP would be joining them.

“Full disclosure: I wanted to drive, but the producers thought a helicopter would be more dramatic,” Schreiber quipped in a voiceover.

On the sidelines, Schreiber introduced himself to Rodgers, who previously said that the actor’s narration is the only thing he enjoys about the show. “Thanks for your comments, I appreciate it,” Schreiber told the athlete.

Rodgers was all too happy to reciprocate the affection. “Of course, man, I’ve been a fan of yours forever,” he told Schreiber. “It started with [HBO show] 24/7 way back in the day, and obviously a ton of your movies, I love.”

Schreiber, who lives in New York City, went on to assure Rodgers that Jets fans are grateful to have him on the team. “It’s awesome,” Schreiber gushed. “You made a lot of New Yorkers very happy. It’s fun seeing you out there. You look great.”

As he returned to practice, Rodgers encouraged his new teammates to say hello to Schreiber, who has narrated the series since 2001 (except for a 2007 installment following the Kansas City Chiefs helmed by superfan Paul Rudd).

“Go say hi! Don’t be an a–hole,” Rodgers advised. “He wants to meet people, feel comfortable. He’s never been to a Hard Knocks practice.”

Later in the episode, Schreiber asked Rodgers why he and his fellow Jets were so hesitant for HBO’s cameras to film them before training camp. “I think they’re worried about it being a distraction,” Rodgers explained. “There’s a lot of misnomers about it, I’ve had a great experience. … I mean, you’re amazing.”

Last month, Rodgers didn’t hold back when asked what he thought about having to participate in the series. “They forced it down our throats, and we’ve got to deal with it,” he told KPIX-TV at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe. “I understand the appeal with us. Obviously, there’s a lot of eyes on me. A lot of eyes on our team. A lot of expectations on our squad.”

He conceded, however, that he would be excited to finally meet Schreiber in real life. “[I like] the voice of God, who narrates it,” Rodgers said. “Liev. I hope I get to meet him.”

Rodgers was traded to the Jets in April after 18 years with the Green Bay Packers. In July, ESPN confirmed that the Jets would be the subject of season 20 of Hard Knocks, which will follow the team through training camp.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Rodgers wasn’t the only Jets player who was dismayed by the Hard Knocks news. “The Jets fought it all along,” Schefter claimed on an episode of the network’s Get Up. “They met with NFL Films and told them clear as day, ‘We don’t want to do this.’ … This group is not along for the ride.”

Hard Knocks airs on HBO and Max Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.