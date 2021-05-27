Lovers in paradise! Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley headed to Maui for a sweet couples’ vacation with Miles Teller and Keleigh Teller (née Sperry).

In photos and videos posted to 28-year-old Keleigh’s Instagram on Wednesday, May 26, the couples posed together next to a lush waterfall. One video clip showed Keleigh jumping into the water below, while another showed the foursome happily hiking down to the water.

“Ponds with soulmates 🦋🌈🌈,” she wrote.

Later, the model shared a selfie that appeared to be taken by the Whiplash actor, 34. In the photo, the couples posed side by side with a sunset behind them.

“Happiness🦋🦋🌈💗,” Keleigh’s caption read.

Miles and Woodley, 29, are extremely close friends, having acted together in multiple films including 2012’s The Spectacular Now and later in the Divergent franchise.

“I look at Miles and, like, I’m sort of Julia Roberts in the same way she is to [George Clooney],” the Big Little Lies actress told Vanity Fair in June 2014. “Their relationship I could see being our relationship in 20 years, and that really is special.”

While Miles has been married to Keleigh since 2019, his double dates with Woodley and Rodgers, 37, are a somewhat new friendship development.

In February, Us Weekly confirmed the pair were secretly dating. Soon after, Rodgers announced their engagement when he slyly shouted out his “fiancée” during the NFL honors dinner in February.

During an appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon later that month, the Fault in Our Stars actress revealed she was finding out more about her future husband every day.

“We met during this whacky, whacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in. I didn’t really grow up with sports, especially American sports. It was never really on my radar,” she said at the time. “When we met, also, I knew he was a football guy, but I didn’t know like what kind of a football guy he was. And I’m still constantly learning.”

Besides the beautiful views, the couples had more fun on their vacation including impromptu dance parties and Taylor Swift sing-alongs.

In a video posted by Keleigh, the California native and football player jammed to “The 1” by Taylor Swift as Woodley giggled in the background. In a separate clip that floated around social media, the couples danced to a cover of “Stand By Me” while out at a restaurant.

Later, they all sang along to “Wagon Wheel” while Rodgers strummed a guitar.

Scroll to see inside the pairs’ magical Maui getaway: