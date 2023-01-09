Love on the sidelines? Aaron Rodgers sparked romance rumors with Mallory Edens in late 2022 after being spotted together at a Milwaukee Bucks game.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback, 39, was seen sharing candy with Edens, 26, while sitting courtside during the December 2 matchup. In a clip shared by TMZ, Rodgers took a handful of the sweet treat before passing it to the model.

Eagled-eyed fans were quick to point out that the outing took place on the 4-time NFL MVP’s birthday, seemingly hinting at that Rodgers was more than friends with the social media influencer.

While the football player has yet to confirm his relationship status, his friendship with Edens goes back to May 2019. At the time, the twosome were photographed sitting together alongside Mallory’s father, Wes Edens, at a Bucks game. (Rodgers bought stake in the NBA team in 2018, while Wes, 61, is a majority owner of the Bucks.)

Mallory shared a few snaps from the event via Instagram, showing off her sideline seats, but not commenting on the athlete. “14 in a row baybeeee,” she captioned a series of social media photos in December 2019 from the Bucks’ winning season.

Two years later, Mallory was with her dad, 61, when the Wisconsin team won the NBA playoffs. “Cheese curds & Larry O. Your @bucks are NBA CHAMPIONS ❤️‍🔥❤️❤️‍🔥❤️❤️❤️😭,” she wrote alongside a carousel of snaps in July 2021.

The California native’s seemingly platonic relationship with Mallory lasted through two of his high-profile romances with Danica Patrick and Shailene Woodley.

Us Weekly confirmed in January 2018 that Rodgers was dating Patrick, 40, after being linked one month prior. The American race car driver’s rep revealed to Us in July 2020 that they were “no longer together.”

The quarterback moved on with Woodley, 31, in summer 2020. It wasn’t until early 2021, however, that the twosome went public with their relationship.

Rodgers announced in February 2021 that he and the Divergent actress were engaged. One month later, the professional football player revealed how excited he was to become a father someday.

“It’s maybe not in the immediate future but definitely something that I really look forward to,” he said during a March 2021 Instagram Live. “I’ve done a pretty good job at taking care of myself for the last 37 years and look forward to taking care of another life at some point too. I just think it’s going to be so fun.”

Us confirmed in February 2022 that the couple had called off their engagement.

Scroll down to learn more about the 2015 Celebrity Jeopardy! winner’s new rumored girlfriend Mallory: