On the horizon! Aaron Rodgers gushed about having kids one day with fiancée Shailene Woodley.

“I’m in that age group where a lot of my close friends from high school and college are fathers now and have families of their own,” the professional football player, 37, said during a Thursday, March 4, Instagram Live with Zenith Watches’ CEO, Julien Tornare. “It’s maybe not in the immediate future but definitely something that I really look forward to. I’ve done a pretty good job at taking care of myself for the last 37 years and look forward to taking care of another life at some point too. I just think it’s going to be so fun.”

The athlete’s “next great challenge” will be fatherhood, he added, noting that he has “always dreamt about” starting a family.

The California native concluded, “I’m really excited about that chapter whenever that comes.”

As for Woodley, 29, the actress told WWD in March 2019 that filming Big Little Lies has given her baby fever. (The Golden Globe nominee played single mom Jane Chapman alongside TV son Iain Armitage on the HBO show.)

“The best thing about playing a mom on TV is you get to send them [kids] home at the end of the day with their real parents,” the Divergent star told the magazine at the time. “It’s great, but I want little babies so bad now.”

News broke last month that the Green Bay Packers player had proposed to Woodley. Rodgers thanked his fiancée during his February 6 NFL Honors award acceptance speech, and the Emmy nominee confirmed their engagement during a Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance three weeks later.

“It’s kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while,” Woodley told Jimmy Fallon on February 22. “He’s, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being. But I never thought I’d be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living.”

She went on to clarify that they met during the “wacky, wacky time” amid the coronavirus pandemic, explaining, “All the stadiums were closed that he was playing in. I didn’t really grow up with sports, especially American sports. It was never really on my radar. When we met, also, I knew he was a football guy, but I didn’t know like what kind of a football guy he was. And I’m still constantly learning.”

Rodgers, who previously dated Danica Patrick from 2018 to 2020, went on to tell Tornare on Thursday that he has been “enjoying” engagement. “Obviously that’s the best thing that’s happened to me in the last year,” the quarterback gushed.