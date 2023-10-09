Aaron Rodgers Shares Glimpse of His Recovery From Achilles Injury

Aaron Rodgers is already making an impressive recovery less than one month after his NFL season ended early due to injury.

The 39-year-old athlete took to Instagram on Sunday, October 8, to share an inside look at his healing process. “Three weeks into the rise to recovery,” he captioned the black-and-white photos.

One pic showed Rodgers hobbling on crutches, while a second featured him on an exam table with his injured leg outstretched. In another photo, he appeared to rest his foot on top of loose marbles with a trainer seemingly instructing him to try picking up the marbles with his toes.

Rodgers could later be seen supporting his New York Jets teammates in the locker room and working out with a determined look on his face.

“This is why Aaron Rodgers is the GREATEST quarterback of all time 🐐,” one fan wrote in the comments section, while another added, “Comeback season 🔥.”

During his first official game as the Jets QB on September 11, Rodgers played just four snaps before he sustained an ankle injury. ESPN reporter Adam Schefter tweeted one day later that the results of Rodgers’ MRI showed a torn Achilles tendon, adding, “Rodgers’ season now, officially, is over.”

Rodgers broke his silence in a lengthy Instagram post on September 13. “Thank you to every person that has reached out, called, texted, DM’d, connected through a friend, etc. It has meant a ton to me, and I’ll try and get back to all of you soon 🥹❤️,” he wrote. “I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love. 💔.”

He went on to celebrate his team’s victory against the Buffalo Bills despite his absence from the field. “Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today. 🙏 ♾️ ❤️ . The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again. Proud of my guys, 1-0 🛩️,” he wrote.

Since then, Rodgers has continued to keep his fans updated on his recovery — and has still supported the Jets every chance he gets. He was spotted at MetLife Stadium on October 1 when the team faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs, walking on the sidelines with the help of his crutches.

Taylor Swift was present at the same game, cheering on new flame Travis Kelce from a VIP box. Rodgers — who has famously been skeptical about the COVID-19 vaccine — threw some shade at Kelce, 34, while recapping the game on the Tuesday, October 3, episode of “The Pat McAfee Show,” referring to Kelce as “Mr. Pfizer.” (Kelce recently appeared in a Pfizer campaign advertising the importance of booster shots.)

Kelce kept it light while responding to the jab in a Friday, October 6, press conference. “I thought it was pretty good. … Who knew I’d get into a vax war with Aaron Rodgers, man,” he teased.