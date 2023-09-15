New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has big shoes to fill after Aaron Rodgers‘ season-ending injury — but he isn’t feeling the pressure.

“I feel like I’ve been trying to copy every little thing [Aaron’s] doing, from his footwork to the coaching tips he has given us,” Wilson, 24, told ESPN on Thursday, September 14, noting that he’s “absolutely” improved thanks to Rodgers, 39. “He’s done an amazing job, more than we could ask for as quarterbacks.”

Rodgers is out for the remainder of the 2023 season after tearing his Achilles during his first official Jets game on Monday, September 11. He was traded to the team earlier this year after 18 seasons as the Green Bay Packers quarterback, completing only four plays on Monday before his ankle injury.

Wilson has since been in touch with Rodgers, who underwent surgery on Wednesday, September 13. Before the season began, the QBs bonded in California. “Big bro and little bro, hanging out,” Wilson told ESPN.

The Jets are set to play the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 17, and Wilson has the full support of his teammates and coaches as he preps to take the field.

“I want Zach to be Zach. … He’s been incredible,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett told reporters on Thursday. “The way that he’s handled this entire situation; all I see is confidence. All I see is an eagerness to learn and grow in the position.”

Where Did Zach Wilson Go to College?

Wilson attended Brigham Young University in Utah, where he was the starting quarterback for three years. During the 2020 season, he completed 73.5 percent of his passes, smashing the school’s record.

When Did Zach Wilson Join the Jets?

Wilson was the Jets’ second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. “The best weekend of my life so far. I can’t wait for what the future has in store,” he wrote via Instagram at the time.

He made his NFL debut that season against the Carolina Panthers. He suffered a knee injury in week 7, missing four games of the 2021 season. Another injury kept him out of the first three games of the 2022 season, and he was later demoted to third-string QB.

Does Zach Wilson Have Siblings?

Wilson’s parents, Michael and Lisa Wilson, have three other sons and two daughters. “Having a big family keeps life exciting! Love these guys!” Zach captioned an Instagram photo on National Siblings Day in April 2022.

Does Zach Wilson Have a Girlfriend?

Zach has been dating Nicolette Dellanno since summer 2022. She wore a stylish Jets crop top at Monday’s season opener.

Is Zach Wilson Mormon?

Born in Utah, the athlete was baptized in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Zach was called the “Mormon Manziel” in reference to Heisman winner Johnny Manziel during Zach’s tenure at BYU, but he doesn’t consider himself religious.

“It is not something I am against, it is just that I didn’t grow up active in the church,” he told Deseret News in 2021. “I’m not that ‘poster boy’ for the church.”