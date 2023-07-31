Aaron Rodgers Goes Off on Sean Payton for Nathaniel Hackett Diss

Aaron Rodgers channeled Will Smith‘s infamous Oscars rant while feuding with Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton.

Payton, 59, took over for former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett earlier this year, signing with the Colorado team ahead of the 2023 season. Hackett, 43, is currently working as offensive coordinator for Rodgers’ new team, the New York Jets.

Hackett was axed by the Broncos after a less-than-impressive 4-11 record in the 2022 season — and Payton made it known that Denver fans could expect more from him this season. He recently told USA Today that Hackett did “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL,” asserting that he planned on “doing the opposite.”

Rodgers, 39, came to his coach’s defense on Sunday, July 30. “I love Nathaniel Hackett, and those comments were very surprising, for a coach to do that to another coach,” he said in an interview with NFL+ after practice.

Rodgers wasted no time firing back at Payton, adding, “It made me feel bad that someone who has accomplished a lot in the league is that insecure that they have to take another man down to set themselves up for some easy fall if it doesn’t go well for that team this year. I think it was way out of line, inappropriate, and I think he needs to keep my coach’s name out of his mouth.”

Hackett previously worked with Rodgers for several years, and the duo led the Green Bay Packers to become the highest scoring offense in the NFL in the 2020 season. Though they’ve both moved on from the Wisconsin franchise, Rodgers and Hackett’s bond remained intact.

“My love for Hack goes deep, you know, we had some great years together in Green Bay,” he said on Sunday. “[We] kept in touch, love him and his family, he’s an incredible family man and an incredible dad. And on the field, he’s arguably my favorite coach I’ve ever had in the NFL. Just his approach to it – he makes it fun, how he cares about the guys, just how he goes about his business with respect, with leadership, with honesty, with integrity.”

Rodgers played quarterback for the Packers from 2005 to 2022, officially signing with the Jets in April in a move that Payton claimed was more concerned with “pomp and circumstance.” According to the Broncos coach, the Jets are a “dream team” that may not be able to live up to the hype.

Payton later apologized for his controversial remarks, admitting it was “a mistake” and that he could use “a little bit more filter” in his interviews.

While fans are looking forward to seeing Rodgers make his Jets debut, the athlete took a significant pay cut upon leaving the Packers behind. His restructured two-year deal guarantees him $75 million, compared to the $110 million he would have earned finishing his four-year agreement with his former team.

“The team gave up significant pieces for it to be just a one-year deal. I’m aware of that,” Rodgers told ESPN on Wednesday, July 26. “Anything could happen with my body or the success we have this year, but I’m having a blast, so I really don’t see this as a one-year-and-done thing. We’ve all turned the page. It’s a new chapter. I think it’s going to be exciting for Green Bay, moving on. It’s definitely been really fun for me out here.”