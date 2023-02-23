He’s back. Aaron Rodgers has resurfaced after entering a darkness retreat to help him make a decision about his NFL future.

According to ESPN, the retreat owner Scott Berman confirmed on Wednesday, February 22, that Rodgers, 39, returned from isolation. The athlete revealed earlier this year that he was headed to a southern Oregon facility for four days and four nights.

Berman noted that Rodgers stayed in a 300-square-foot room, which was “devoid of light” and “partially” underground. During his visit, the Green Bay Packers quarterback had access to a fully powered room with a queen bed, a bathroom and a mat for meditation.

Rodgers previously opened up about his decision to go through “isolation” before deciding the next steps in his career.

“[It’s] an opportunity to do a little self-reflection in some isolation, and after that, I feel like I’ll be a lot closer to that final, final decision,” he said on an episode of the Pat McAfee Show on February 7. “I’m still in the art of contemplation about my future. That’s why I think it’s going to be important to get through this week and take my isolation retreat and contemplate all things [related to] my future.”

The former Jeopardy! guest host clarified that he wouldn’t be in a “cave,” adding, “I thought it would be awesome to do regardless of where I was leaning after this season. … I’ve had a number of friends who have done it and had some profound experiences.”

Rodgers continued: “It’s something that’s been on my radar for a few years now and I thought it would be awesome to do regardless of where I was leaning after this season, so it’s been on the calendar for months and months and months. And it’s coming up in a couple weeks.”

The professional athlete, who was drafted into the NFL in 2005, previously sparked rumors that he would be traded from the Packers in 2021 following 17 seasons with the team. At the time, Rodgers also made headlines when he announced his engagement to Shailene Woodley.

“I got engaged and played some of the best football of my career,” he shared while accepting an award for the 2020 NFL football season in February 2021.

Following a whirlwind romance, Us Weekly confirmed in February 2022 that Rodgers and Woodley, 31, called it quits. “They certainly had their differences and ultimately their relationship didn’t work,” the insider revealed, adding that the duo remain on “good terms” with each other. “They thought [they] were a good match for each other in the beginning but the more they got to know each other they realized their careers, their interests [and] their political views weren’t aligned.”

After their breakup made headlines, Rodgers gushed about the time he spent with Woodley.

“Thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.”

Since then, the California native has been focused on his career. “I can’t help to think about football. It’s a love of mine. I’ve given my life to it. It’s always close to the front of my mind,” he added on the Pat McAfee Show.