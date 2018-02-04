For New York Giants fans, it’s been a rough football season. Luckily, the team has one heck of a sense of humor. During the Sunday, February 4, Super Bowl, a commercial aired featuring the team’s quarterback, Eli Manning, receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., as well as Landon Collins and members of the offensive line.

The NFL ad begins with Manning throwing a pass to Beckham, who catches it in the end zone. When Manning heads into the end zone to shake his hand, the two begin dancing while Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes’ “(I’ve Had) the Time of My Life” begins to play. The pair then go into the full Dirty Dancing number, made famous by Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze in the 1987 drama.

Manning, clearly portraying Swayze’s Johnny Castle, has the moves down to a T – including that epic head bob and footwork. At one point, the offensive line joins Manning on the field, just as Johnny’s backup dancers did on the floor in the final scene of the movie. Manning turns and calls over Beckham, who is playing Grey’s Baby Houseman. Beckham then runs into Manning’s arms, as he pulls off the epic lift.

One of the best parts may have been that little laugh that Beckham did before the lift, just like Grey did. The commercial ends with the message: “To all the touchdowns to come” across the screen.

Twitter immediately went crazy after the ad aired.

Odell Beckham is the Jennifer Grey for a new generation. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) February 5, 2018

I thought about it and yes, I'm impressed with the commitment Odell Beckham Jr. put in to his Jennifer Grey impression. Especially the laugh. — Whitney McIntosh (@WhitneyM02) February 5, 2018

Best ad yet! Manning and Beckham #DirtyDancing — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) February 5, 2018

No body puts Beckham in the corner….. #DirtyDancing pic.twitter.com/vW50hFqv36 — Mike Rivera (@zonedmike) February 5, 2018

