We’ve got a style crush, and her name is Issa Rae!

While promoting her HBO series Rap Sh!t in July 2022, the actress and producer stepped out in an array of eye-catching ensembles that made Us want to add colors, textures and patterns to our summer wardrobes.

For her appearance on The View, the California native dazzled in an all-white look from Peter Do. The ensemble included a classic button up and a dainty pleated skirt. Rae finalized the look with strappy white sandal heels, giving the outfit a monochrome finish.

A few days earlier, for the show’s premiere in Los Angeles, the Insecure alum looked radiant in a shiny emerald mini dress by The Sei. The star accessorized with hoop earrings and sported metallic heels.

While the comedian has been killing the fashion game in summer 2022, she’s no rookie when it comes to delivering red carpet drama. For the Insecure season 5 premiere in October 2021, Rae wowed in a feather-trimmed midi dress designed by ​​the London-based fashion house Rokh. The sexy frock featured cutouts at the bodice and at the star’s shoulders.

That same month, Rae shimmered onto the red carpet at the 73rd Emmy Awards, wearing a custom metallic dress from Aliette NY.

Rae’s glam is also standout. The Lovebirds star’s makeup is always soft, but noticeable thanks to the use of Dior Matte foundation, BeautyBlender liquid concealer and Fenty Beauty‘s setting powder, her makeup artist Joanna Simkin told the Coveteur in 2021.

The Awkward Black Girl author also doesn’t shy away from exciting hairstyles. Rae can be seen rocking box braids, twist outs, sleek ponytails, and retro curls.

In 2021, it was announced that Rae had become co-owner of the haircare brand Sienna Naturals, which was founded by Hannah Diop. Together, the duo rebranded the line for Afro-textured hair. “Hair has always been a huge part of my identity,” Rae told Allure at the time.

She added: “I think ingredients are so important, specifically thinking about how the past products that I’ve used have all been primarily focused on styling. I think, for me, it’s been getting to the root of taking care of your hair, making sure that your scalp is healthy, [knowing the] ingredients, and making sure that you’re not manipulating your existing texture or the existing oils in your scalp.”

Keep scrolling to see Rae’s best style moments: