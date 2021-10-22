Glam slam! The stars of Insecure served up some serious style for the show’s season 5 premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday, October 21. From bright and bold suits to fabulous frocks, the cast proved that they know how to bring their fashion A-game.

Perhaps best dressed of the evening was a tie between Issa Rae and Yvonne Orji. After all, they coordinated their clothing! The lead actress attended the event wearing a stunning Rokh dress with feather trimming along the sleeves and hemline. Orji, 37, for her part, looked like a glam Barbie in a metallic pink ensemble complete with wide-leg pants, a bustier and a feather shawl.

Rae and Orji even acknowledged their matchy-matchy moment on social media. “We showed up with matching outfit concepts,” Orji wrote on her Instagram Story. “The feathers means we soaring.”

Of course, the men went all out with their style, too. Jay Ellis was a surefire standout. The 39-year-old actor took a layered approach for the evening, sporting a turtleneck underneath a fuzzy sweater. It was his patterned pants that stole the show though! From the stripes to the houndstooth pattern, there’s no denying that they turned heads.

It’s no surprise that the star’s brought out their best looks for the event, as it’s the show’s fifth and final season. “Every show has a DNA,” Prentice Penny, the showrunner of Insecure, said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “We always looked at our show as, ‘It isn’t meant to be 90 episodes.’ We never wavered. I think we just felt that’s the right amount of time to tell these characters’ stories.”

Even with an expiration date on the near horizon, fans can expect the final season to serve up a fair share of surprises. “What we wanted to answer in the last season was, ‘Am I going to be okay if this relationship doesn’t work out? Am I going to be okay if this friendship goes away?’” Penny said. “Sometimes you aren’t dealt the cards you wanted, and then [the question becomes], how do you respond? Can you find a way to be happy? Can you find a way to still thrive?’”

So as you mentally prepare for the series’ final season, which is available on HBO as of Sunday, October 24, keep scrolling to take a peek at what your favorite cast members wore to the show’s final red carpet.