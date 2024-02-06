Patrick Mahomes is showing his support for Travis Kelce’s high-profile romance with Taylor Swift ahead of the big game on Sunday, February 11.

“It’s been cool to watch and to be able to be a little big a part of it,” Mahomes, 28, said when asked about “Swelce” by reporters at the Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night press conference in Las Vegas on Monday, February 5. “It’s been one heck of a season, a heck of a run, and I’m glad that he’s [as] happy as he is.”

Mahomes, Kelce, 34, and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl on Sunday. While Kelce and Swift’s romance has been making headlines since the couple started dating last summer, the Chiefs have also dominated the news cycle for their historic run to the Super Bowl for the second year in a row.

“[Travis is] enjoying it,” Mahomes said. “He’s enjoying just being able to be in a great relationship and then also being able to play great football as well.”

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

The tight end and quarterback duo led the Chiefs to a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles at last year’s Super Bowl, and with a 14-6 record this year, Mahomes, Kelce and the rest of the team are looking to claim another championship.

While his focus is football, Mahomes doesn’t mind discussing his teammate’s romance with the press. When asked if he had a problem with being asked about the singer, Mahomes added, “She just won Album of the Year, man, so you gotta get some Swiftie questions.”

Swift made history at the Grammys on Sunday, February 4, taking home two trophies for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for Midnights. She has previously won AOTY Grammys for 2009’s Fearless, 2015’s 1989 and 2020’s Folklore, and this year’s award makes her the only artist in history to win the trophy four times. While accepting the award for Pop Vocal Album, Swift announced that her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, will drop on April 19.

As one-half of the power couple, Kelce hopes to hold his weight and take home a trophy himself next weekend. “[Taylor] is unbelievable. She’s rewriting the history books herself,” the tight end told reporters on Monday. “I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with hardware too.”

Related: Taylor Swift's Best Moments With Travis Kelce's Family If Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are indeed endgame, she’s seemingly already won over her in-laws. The Grammy winner and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end began dating during summer 2023. That September, Swift started attending Chiefs games, sitting with the athlete’s mother, Donna Kelce, for the first time on October 1, 2024. That same […]

Kelce also revealed that he has heard “some” of Swift’s forthcoming album. “It’s unbelievable. I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops,” he said. But unfortunately for Swifties, Kelce is remaining tight-lipped about the contents of the album.

“I can’t give you anything [about the album],” Kelce said. “I leave that up to her.”