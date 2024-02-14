Multiple people have been shot near the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, February 14.

“Shots have been fired around Union Station. Please leave the area,” the Kansas City Missouri Police Department announced via X on Wednesday, following the Super Bowl parade. In a series of follow-up tweets, the department confirmed that “multiple people were struck” after shots were fired near a garage close to the event and that they were “still trying to determine the number of shooting victims.”

Local news outlet KMBC News reported that two people had been detained and that the scene was being labeled “a fluid situation.”

Thousands of football fans were gathered in the city to celebrate the Chiefs securing their second consecutive Super Bowl victory against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11. Several of the team’s athletes and staff were in attendance, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and head coach Andy Reid. (Taylor Swift was not in attendance.)

This is a developing story.