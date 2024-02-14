While Taylor Swift wasn’t in attendance at the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2024 Super Bowl parade, her spirit was present.

The celebration took place on Wednesday, February 14, in Kansas City. While Swift made it to Las Vegas from Japan to cheer on Travis Kelce and his teammates on Sunday, February 11, she was unable to make it on Wednesday as she jetted off to Australia for the next leg of her Eras Tour. The tight end, for his part, was spotted on the route greeting fans, chugging beer and riding a golf cart during the parade.

Despite Swift’s absence, many fans paid homage to the Grammy winner as she’s become the team’s biggest fan since she began dating Kelce in summer 2023. Keep scrolling to see all the best nods to Swift at the parade: