Travis Kelce continued his Super Bowl LVIII victory lap with his teammates during the Kansas City parade — but Taylor Swift was not in attendance.

The celebration took place on Valentine’s Day as the 2024 Super Bowl champions followed a two-mile route through downtown Kansas City on Wednesday, February 14. While Swift, 34, was on hand to cheer for Kelce, also 34, at the big game on Sunday, February 11, she was spotted touching down in Australia on Wednesday ahead of her next Eras Tour dates.

Kelce didn’t let Swift’s absence get him down during the parade. The tight end was spotted waving to the crowd on the party bus. “Travis! Travis!” the crowd cheered as he got off the vehicle and greeted fans.

Travis Kelce just vibin’ on a golf cart 😂 (🎥 @KCTV5) pic.twitter.com/jd68bEVpgg — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) February 14, 2024

The NFL player was also photographed dancing on a golf cart and waving his hands up and down in celebration.

Days earlier, Swift was by Kelce’s side for the Super Bowl festivities. After concluding her fourth Eras Tour show in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday, February 10, she made the long journey back to the United States to attend the big game in Las Vegas on Sunday.

She watched the Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime from a private suite alongside Kelce’s family and friends, her family and several of her famous pals, including Blake Lively, Lana Del Rey and Ice Spice.

Once the Chiefs secured the win, Swift ventured down to the field at Allegiant Stadium to congratulate Kelce. The pair kissed and hugged while celebrating with his teammates and family.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Super Bowl Fairy Tale Ending in Photos The 2023-24 NFL season turned into a love story that feels like it was written by Disney — or commissioner Roger Goodell — complete with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sealing the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win with a kiss. After wrapping up four nights of her Eras Tour in Tokyo, Swift, 34, jetted to Las […]

Later that night, Kelce and Swift went to multiple afterparties held at nightclubs in Las Vegas. The two were spotted dancing and singing along to her songs “Love Story” and “You Belong With Me,” with Swift wearing Kelce’s jacket as they embraced.

Swift documented the festivities in a TikTok video featuring Kelce and her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift. The Monday, February 12, post marked the first time she shared content of Kelce on social media since they began dating in the summer of 2023. “Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life,” she captioned the clip.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

The Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory was the latest in a string of accomplishments for Kelce and Taylor as of late. One week earlier, she became the first artist to earn Album of the Year for a fourth time at the Grammy Awards. While Kelce did not get to be her plus one because he was prepping for his final game of the NFL season, he remarked on the duo’s successes following his second consecutive Super Bowl win.

“Man, it’s on top of the world right now, baby,” he told reporters on Sunday. “It’s a good feeling.”

Taylor, meanwhile, must return to the international leg of her tour later this week. She will kick off a three-night run in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday, February 16. Although Kelce is currently busy with post-Super Bowl commitments, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2023 that he “plans to go out and meet Taylor on tour as much as he can” during the offseason.