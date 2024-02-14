Chiefs Kingdom members came out in droves for the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Champions Parade — and the team’s stars didn’t disappoint.

“Kansas City let me hear you one time. Man, what a year. It’s a battle through the adversity to continue to go. To go for that championship,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said during his speech. “They all doubted us, I don’t wanna hear any different. But you know who came through in the end that’s the Kansas City Chiefs. I just want to thank everybody here because Chiefs Kingdom you’re the reason we do what we do.”

It was reported that nearly one million fans hit the streets of Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday, February 14, as NFL players and their families celebrated the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII win. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime on Sunday, February 11.

Ahead of the parade, the city’s officials approved the Greater Kansas City Sports Commission to spend nearly $1 million on the celebration — and no cost was spared.

When it came time for Travis Kelce to take the stage, he traded in a speech for new lyrics to “Friends in Low Places” by Garth Brooks.

“If you know this song, sing along. Blame it all on my roots, I showed up in boots and ruined the niners affair. The last one to know, we were the last one to show, we were the last ones they thought they’d see there. And I saw the surprise, that fear in their eyes,” he drawled. “Pat took that glass of champagne, I promise you. And I toasted you. Honey, we’re through …”

Keep scrolling for a recap of the best moments from the Chiefs’ championship celebration:

The Mahomes Family Takes Over

Both Patrick and Brittany Mahomes were spotted walking down the street and interacting with fans during the parade. Brittany held a Chiefs flag to show her pride for Chiefs Kingdom while her husband trotted shirtless. The ever-doting wife, Brittany eventually helped her husband put his clothes back on.

Patrick also attempted to catch a pass from a fan, however, did miss the ball when it was thrown from the crowd.

Where’s the Vince Lombardi Trophy?

The trophy got around! Initially, fans spotted the football-shaped award on a float with Chiefs Coach Andy Reid and the team’s owner, Clark Hunt. Elsewhere in the parade broadcast, a security guard carried the trophy past the crowd, allowing a few lucky fans the chance to touch it.

Quarterback Patrick was also caught with the trophy in hand at one point. However, he seemed to be under a watchful eye after the 2023 Super Bowl Champions Parade when Patrick accidentally walked away from a fan who was holding the trophy.

Multiple Nods to Taylor Swift

Team owner Hunt did, in fact, announce that Kansas City is “in our championship era” after the Super Bowl win. Since Taylor Swift didn’t make it to the event as she traveled to Australia for her next set of concerts, the fandom made sure her presence was felt with Swelce flags, signs and merch.

Travis Kelce’s Escapades

Travis was enjoying himself during the event. At first, the tight end could be seen dancing with his arms outstretched on top of a golf cart. Then, Travis was spotted chugging a beer while holding up a cardboard cutout of his brother Jason Kelce’s shirtless torso.

Travis Kelce saw a fan with a shirtless Jason Kelce cutout…and acted quickly 😅 LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/0ltlsOAqD8 pic.twitter.com/GiTOgl3H0K — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) February 14, 2024

In a third viral video, fans could see offensive lineman Creed Humphrey carrying Travis on his shoulders. (For reference, Travis is 6-foot-5 and 250 lbs, per his stats.)

The Goats — Yes, Real Ones

Running back Isiah Pacheco was carrying a live goat at one point. The animal had been named Patrick, it was reported.

Those Memorable Speeches

Not only did Patrick kick off the speeches with an “Andy” chant to honor Coach Reid, but Brittany made a special appearance to interrupt her husband’s speech. It’s important to note she was swiftly pulled away.

Perhaps the most memorable moment was Travis’ cover of “Friends in Low Places,” which Us will be singing along to until next NFL season. Patrick did put an early end to the singalong when taking the mic from Travis and the actual song started to play.

Chris Jones Low-Key Agrees to a Contract Extension

“I ain’t going nowhere baby!” the defensive tackle, who is set to be a free agent after this season, said during his speech. “I will be here next year, the year after and the year after.”