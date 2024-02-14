Travis Kelce channeled his inner Garth Brooks with a drunk version of “Friends in Low Places” on stage at the team’s Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Wednesday, February 14.

“If you know this song, sing along,” Kelce began as he attempted to read the lyrics to the hit song off his phone. “Blame it all my roots, I showed up in boots and ruined the niners affair. The last one to know, we were the last one to show, we were the last ones they thought they’d see there.”

Kelce stumbled over his words, but continued: “And I saw the surprise, that fear in their eyes … Pat took that glass of champagne, I promise you. And I toasted you. Honey, we’re through …”

Patrick Mahomes then took the mic to sing along with the chorus as the track started to play.

Not sure this went as planned for Travis Kelce 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/i5NRTylboE — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) February 14, 2024

Before joining his teammates on stage for the rally celebration, Kelce showed off his dance moves while riding on the back of a golf cart on the parade route. “Travis Kelce just vibin’ on a golf cart 😂,” KC Sports Network captioned the funny moment via X. In another clip, he chugged a beer after spotting a cardboard cutout of his brother, Jason Kelce, in the crowd.

Missing from the celebration was Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, as she traveled to Australia for the next round of international Eras Tour show dates. However, Kansas City natives showed their support for the couple at the parade with flags and decorations featuring the pair’s faces. Some fans even held signs with references to the duo’s romance, with one reading “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs.” (Swift, 34, changed the lyrics to her song “Karma” to reference Kelce’s NFL team during a November 2023 Eras Tour stop in Argentina.)

Swift took a break from The Eras Tour to support Kelce at Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11, traveling all the way from Tokyo to Las Vegas for the big game. She was joined at the championship by Travis’ parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, his brother, Jason Kelce, and Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce.

Other guests in Taylor’s Allegiant Stadium suite included her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, and celebrity friends such as Blake Lively, Ice Spice, Lana Del Rey, Ashley Avignone and Miles and Keleigh Teller.

After watching the Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime, Taylor and Travis celebrated on the field with a sweet hug and kiss. “Thank you for coming baby,” Travis told the pop star in post-game footage aired on the Tuesday, February 13, episode of The CW’s Inside the NFL. Taylor excitedly responded, “Oh, I cannot believe that. I can’t believe you.”

Swift later held hands with Donna, 71, while watching Travis accept the Vince Lombardi trophy with Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. “I love these guys right here, the men that we just won this thing with,” Travis gushed after shouting the lyrics to Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas.” He added: “Family forever, baby. I couldn’t be more proud of you guys.”

He ended his speech by quoting the Beastie Boys’ hit song “Fight For Your Right,” which he previously referenced at the AFC Championship last month. “You gotta fight for your right …” Travis began before letting the crowd finish by yelling, “To party!”