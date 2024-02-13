Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift seemed to be in their own fairy tale bubble after Super Bowl LVIII, but we now know exactly what Kelce told his girlfriend after winning the game.

“Thank you for coming, baby,” Kelce, 34, said to Swift, also 34, while mic’d up on Sunday, February 11, according to a clip from Inside the NFL, which will air fully on The CW Tuesday, February 13, at 8 p.m. ET. In the accompanying video, Swift embraced her boyfriend, replying, “Oh, I cannot believe that. I can’t believe you.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end got emotional after seeing Swift in the crowd after his team beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime.

“Thank you for coming. Thank you for the support,” Kelce gushed as he held on tight to Swift and swayed back and forth. “Thank you for coming. Thank you for making it halfway across the world. You’re the best, baby.”

Swift, who has been dating the athlete since summer 2023, was equally in awe of the situation, according to the clip shared via Instagram. “Oh, my God!” she said after the game.

Kelce proceeded to call the singer “the absolute best” for traveling from Tokyo to Las Vegas on Sunday in time for kickoff. “Was it electric?” he asked Swift of the game. Swift gave the NFL player a big kiss and replied, “It was unbelievable!”

Kelce won his third Super Bowl trophy with the Chiefs on Sunday, but for many fans, Swift was the real winner. During the game, which she attended with Blake Lively, Lana Del Rey and Ice Spice, Swift chugged a beer on the jumbotron and danced along to the musical performances.

After Kelce became victorious, the cameras followed Swift to the field. Kelce blew his girlfriend a kiss from the stage before screaming, “Viva, Las Vegas!” in celebration.

The twosome later partied at XS Nightclub at the Wynn Las Vegas resort hotel after the game. They were spotted with Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, as well as Swift’s pals Keleigh and Miles Teller.

Although the night was about Travis’ accomplishment, he made sure to shine a light on Swift while out in Sin City. The couple sang along to Swift’s “Love Story” at the club, with Swift pointing to Travis when the song’s “you’ll be the prince” lyric came on. Travis then pointed back at Swift for the “I’ll be the princess” line.

“Man, [I’m] on top of the world right now, baby,” Travis told reporters on Sunday. “It’s a good feeling.”

Travis’ sweet interaction with Swift will be shared in its entirety — as will all his reactions during the game — in an all-new episode of Inside the NFL’s Mic’d Up coverage on The CW Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.