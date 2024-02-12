Taylor Swift received a massive cheer after chugging a beer during Super Bowl LVIII.

The “Karma” singer, 34, got in on the game day fun on Sunday, February 11, after a camera panned to her sitting in a VIP suite. Once she was spotted on the jumbotron, Swift picked up what appeared to be a cup of beer and challenged her pal Ashley Avignone to see who could finish the drink first.

Swift chugged the her glass quicker than Avignone, according to a via posted via X. Once the Grammy winner was done she slammed her cup down declaring herself the champion.

Taylor Swift just chugged a beer when she was shown on the video board at the Super Bowl . pic.twitter.com/LPn55wWDBc — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 12, 2024

Ice Spice, who was seated behind Swift in the Las Vegas suite, shook her head back and forth after realizing what was happening.

Swift arrived in Vegas on Sunday just hours before the Kansas City Chiefs took the field to face off against the San Francisco 49ers in the championship game. Swift flew from Tokyo after playing four shows in Japan as part of her Eras Tour.

The musician was seen arriving at Allegiant Stadium with her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, and friends Ice Spice, 24, and Blake Lively. Taylor wore a black corset top with black jeans and carried a red Chiefs jacket in support of her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Swift was later spotted in a VIP suite with Avignone, who was also wearing all black, before the game began. Swift and Avignone, who is a stylist, have been close for years after meeting through mutual friend Emma Stone.

“30 years of life for you, 11 years of friendship for us. Thanks for being the bestest friend, listener, dance party-starter, story teller, haircut enthusiast, with the biggest, warmest, and most generous heart,” Avignone wrote via Instagram in December 2019. “Happy Birthday Tay!! Love you to pieces ❤️.”

Avignone has been spotted alongside Taylor at several Chiefs games since the singer began dating Kelce, 34, in summer 2023. She was one of Taylor’s guests at the October 2023 game against the New York Jets that took place in New Jersey. Avignone later hung out with Taylor at a December 2023 game in New England against the Patriots.

While Taylor’s beer chugging moment caught fans’ attention on Sunday, it wasn’t her only memorable interaction during the Super Bowl.

The “Exile” singer was seen hugging and swaying with Lively, 34, during Post Malone’s “America the Beautiful” performance before kickoff. The song was performed by Post Malone, who will be featured on the pop star’s upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department. Taylor was later spotted picking up Lively during one of the Chiefs’ big plays.

Taylor was seated one row in front of Kelce’s family, which included mom Donna Kelce and the tight end’s brother, Jason Kelce, who wore Chiefs overalls to watch Travis play.

“It’s been nothing but fun,” Travis told CBS Sports’ Tracy Wolfson of his and Taylor’s relationship in an interview published on Sunday. “It’s been an unexpected ride that I’ve just been having a blast with.”