Getting into Harvard or Yale is easier than scoring early access to Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department. Even Post Malone can’t get a preview — and he’s on the album.

Malone, 28, chatted with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 on Thursday, February 8, about his upcoming “America the Beautiful” performance at Super Bowl LVIII. Swift, 34, will be on hand to root for her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs as they take on the San Francisco 49ers. When Lowe mentioned that Malone is featured on “Fortnight,” the opening track on Swift’s upcoming album, the rapper revealed that he hasn’t heard it yet.

“I can’t wait to hear it,” said Lowe. Malone replied, “Oh, me too.”

Malone went on to note that he’s not mad about being out of the loop in this case. “I don’t know, because she’s just massive,” he said of Swift, adding that he knows how upset she would be if “someone posted it” before the album’s April 19 release date. “So I’d imagine she was pretty Fort Knox about that kind of, right?” he added.

Related: Revisiting Taylor Swift and Post Malone’s History Before ‘Tortured Poets Departm... Taylor Swift and Post Malone’s music collaboration may have come as a shock to fans, but their connection runs deep. One day after announcing her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, Swift unveiled the song titles — including tune “Fortnight” featuring Malone. Afterwards, the “Circles” singer took to Instagram to share a snap of […]

Earlier in the conversation, Malone shared how this collaboration came together. “She’s amazing,” he said. “She’s so sweet and kind and talented, and she hit me up and said, ‘Let’s do it.’ And I was like, ‘Hell yeah.’” When Lowe asked whether Malone just “rolled into the studio” and hung out with Swift for a day, he replied, “Yes, sir. It was amazing.”

Malone also spoke about having a Kansas City Chiefs tattoo because he lost a game of beer pong with Kelce, 34, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. “I said, ‘If y’all beat me right now, I will get this KC tattoo with their autographs,’” he said. “And we had a tattoo artist there for some reason. And then I had to walk away from the table and get it forever on my body.”

The “Sunflower” singer will kick off Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11, as part of the pregame ceremonies. Reba McEntire will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner,” while Andra Day will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Related: Everything to Know About Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Taylor Swift shocked Swifties when she announced her 11th studio album during the 2024 Grammys. While accepting the award for Best Pop Vocal Album, Swift celebrated her 13th career win by confirming that her new album is coming sooner than fans might have thought. “[The way I can celebrate] is by telling you a secret […]

Swifties have been dissecting every possible clue about The Tortured Poets Department since Swift announced her 11th studio album at the Grammys on Sunday, February 4. Even the album’s release date is apparently important in Swiftian history: On April 19, 2023, she had dinner with friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, and afterward, the Deadpool star seemingly unfollowed Swift’s now-ex Joe Alwyn on Instagram.

Swifties also uncovered a December 2022 interview between Alwyn, 32, and Paul Mescal where they acknowledged being in a group chat called “The Tortured Man Club.” Fans also suspect that the upcoming song “So Long, London” is a reference to Alwyn, who grew up in the English capital and inspired “London Boy” from her 2019 album, Lover.

Malone, meanwhile, is preparing his upcoming country music album. While he hasn’t announced a release date, he promised it’s “coming soon.”