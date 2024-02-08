Taylor Swift and Post Malone’s music collaboration may have come as a shock to fans, but their connection runs deep.

One day after announcing her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, Swift unveiled the song titles — including tune “Fortnight” featuring Malone. Afterwards, the “Circles” singer took to Instagram to share a snap of Swift’s track list alongside several heart emojis.

But Malone and Swift have further ties than just collaborating together on the 2024 album.

The pair met at the Billboard Music Awards in 2018, and have sung each other’s praises through the years. The “Sunflower” singer even has a special tie to a certain someone in the “Cruel Summer” singer’s life — her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Swift and Malone’s connection:

Taylor Swift Meets Post Malone

“We were just passing by and she was like, ‘Oh my God! Nice to see you. ‘Better Now’ is f–king amazing!’” he recalled on The Howard Stern Show in October 2023 of crossing paths with Swift at the awards show years prior. “And I was like, ‘What?’ That’s f–king crazy, you’re a great f–king songwriter! Thank you so very much.’”

In a clip, Swift is heard praising Malone’s 2018 track “Better Now,” saying “‘Better Now’ is so insane. I’m so jealous of that song, that hook.”

“There’s so many beautiful artists in the world and for another artist to acknowledge that is a really, really bitching thing. It’s a really special thing,” Malone recalled of the interaction in October 2023. “That was a really cool moment and it was very inspiring.”

Malone continued to gush over Swift’s evolving success, and even hinted at their future collaboration.

“It’s f–king so cool. It’s so cool,” he told Howard Stern. “I recently got to hang out with her and she is genuinely one of the most kind and considerate and a f–king hell of a songwriter. Holy s–t, amazing.”

Post Malone Has a Bond With Travis Kelce

Malone is pals with Kelce, sharing the hilarious story of when he lost a game of beer pong against the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“I had to get a Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce tattoo,” he said of the penalty to Stern in October 2023, joking that the ink is “well hidden,” before confessing, “No, I don’t mean that. They are sweet guys and talented players. It’s on my arm.”

When the host quipped that it’s “somewhat embarrassing” Kelce lost to the Chiefs duo, he replied, “No, it’s not! They’re athletes! They’re athletes!”

Malone then publicly requested a redo with Mahomes and Kelce, saying, “I will say this, and I told Taylor to tell him, ‘Those elbows were crazy.’ And you can’t have your elbows crossing over the table. So I’d like a rematch.”

Malone added that Kelce and Swift’s romance earned his stamp of approval, gushing that the NFL player is the “sweetest dude.”

“Nowadays you really never know,” he said. “You meet a lot of people in the world. And what’s cool is, like, it’s cool to see people that are successful, much like Taylor and Travis and Patrick, they really give a s–t about human beings. And I think that’s pretty badass.”