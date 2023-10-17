Post Malone has nothing but love for Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes — and even has a tattoo to prove it.

The “Circles” singer, 28, whose real name is Austin Post, recalled the time he lost a beer pong game against the Kansas City Chiefs duo and had to get new ink as a punishment.

“I had to get a Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce tattoo,” he said of the penalty during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, October 17.

As for where the tattoo is placed, Malone joked that it’s “well hidden” before coming clean.

“No, I don’t mean that,” he said. “They are sweet guys and talented players. It’s on my arm.”

Howard Stern quipped that “it is somewhat embarrassing” that Malone lost to Kelce, 34, and Mahomes, 28. “No, it’s not!” Malone replied. “They’re athletes! They’re athletes!”

“But you’re a legendary beer drinker,” Stern, 69, said. “You drink a lot of alcohol. What is this, you became a dad and now your beer pong [game] is diminishing, is that happening too?”

Malone welcomed his first child, a daughter, with his fiancé in May 2022. He did acknowledge that his beer pong skills have been impacted since the arrival of his little one. “I think it does automatically take two points off,” he said.

The “Sunflower” singer then publicly requested a do-over with Mahomes and Kelce, who’s recently been linked to Taylor Swift.

“I will say this, and I told Taylor to tell him, ‘Those elbows were crazy,’” he said of the game. “And you can’t have your elbows crossing over the table. So I’d like a rematch.”

Malone said he approves of Kelce’s budding romance with the “Cruel Summer” singer and went on to call Kelce the “sweetest dude.”

“Nowadays you really never know,” he said. “You meet a lot of people in the world. And what’s cool is, like, it’s cool to see people that are successful, much like Taylor and Travis and Patrick, they really give a s–t about human beings. And I think that’s pretty badass.”

Malone is not the only friend of the pair to think they are a good match. A source exclusively told Us Weekly that their pals think they’re great together.

“They’re supportive of each other and they don’t have to be by each other’s side all the time and that feels comfortable,” the insider said earlier this month. “They plan to carve out moments to spend together to get to know each other better.”

Even with the relationship recently beginning, the insider added that it’s “going great.”

“It’s still so new, but they really like each other,” they said. “They both want to try to see each other when they can and they’re both understanding of each other’s schedules.”