1 Dead, 9 Injured at Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Super Bowl Parade

The Kansas City, Missouri, police department has revealed further details about the Wednesday, February 14, shooting during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade.

One individual has died, with nine additional people injured, the police revealed, according to ABC News.

The Chiefs football team had paraded through downtown KC on Wednesday to celebrate their Super Bowl LVIII victory. Amid the fanfare, which featured speeches from Coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and more, it was reported by the police that “shots [had] been fired around Union Station.”

Law enforcement officers noted that shots were fired “west of Union Station” and “multiple people were struck.” Two armed assailants were taken into custody as the police launched an investigation.

“Officers are working to clear Union Station itself. We will release everyone inside the building once that is complete,” a police statement via X read. “We are still trying to determine the number of shooting victims. … Anyone nearby needs to leave the area as quickly and safely as possible to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims. Please avoid the Union Station parking garage area to allow first responders through.”

Additional attendees immediately fled the scene for safety.

“We were getting ready to leave, the rally had just ended, and we were walking back toward … where we had come from to look for an Uber when we heard screams,” attendee Dana Brady, who brought her daughter, told a reporter for the Kansas City Star on Wednesday. “There were all these people crying and running towards us. So, I just put my arms around my daughter and we pushed through the crowd.”

Brady recalled that visitors were helping each other climb over the barricades, which had been placed for crowd control at the event.

Both the governors of Missouri and Kansas had been in attendance at the parade.

“At the end of the Chiefs rally, shots were fired near Union Station. I have been evacuated and am out of harm’s way,” Laura Kelly, the governor of Kansas, wrote in an X statement. “I encourage everyone to follow instructions and updates from @kcpolice. Please stay safe.”

Missouri’s governor, Mike Parson, had attended with his wife and noted that the twosome are “safe and secure.”

“As we wait to learn more, our hearts go out to the victims,” a statement read on X.