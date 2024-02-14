Your account
NFL Stars and Celebrities React to Shooting at Kansas City Chiefs’ 2024 Super Bowl Parade

By
Patrick Mahomes, Robert Griffin III, Justin Reid. Getty Images (3)

Celebrities and NFL stars are speaking out after the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade.

The Kansas City police department confirmed on Wednesday, February 14, that one parade attendee had died and at least 10 other people were gravely injured during the parade.

The Missouri football team was celebrating their Sunday, February 11, victory over the San Francisco 49ers when shots were fired. Law enforcement officials had apprehended two suspects and taken them into custody. An investigation is ongoing.

The Chiefs’ players, coaches and staff were all accounted for and taken to safety, as were both the governors of Missouri and Kansas.

Kansas City Chiefs Break Silence on Shooting at 2024 Super Bowl Parade

“At the end of the Chiefs rally, shots were fired near Union Station. I have been evacuated and am out of harm’s way,” Laura Kelly, the governor of Kansas, wrote in an X statement. “I encourage everyone to follow instructions and updates from @kcpolice. Please stay safe.”

Keep scrolling for all the stars and pro athletes’ reactions to the tragedy:

Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes. Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images

The Chiefs quarterback, who spoke at the rally less than an hour before shots were first, noted via X that he is “praying for Kansas City 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽.”

Brittany Mahomes

Patrick’s wife was also in attendance at the parade.

“Shooting people is never the answer,” she wrote via Instagram Story.  “Praying for Kansas City & America in general, this is rough.”

Brittany noted in a follow-up post that she was “highly embarrassed and disappointed” by the situation.

“Super Bowl wins will never be the same because of this, it’s devastating,” she added. “Lives lost and people injured during something that was suppose [sic] to be a celebration. Horrible and traumatizing. So many prayers going to the families involved.”

Flavor Flav

“Today should be a day of celebrationz [sic] and joy, instead it has turned into a day of shock sorrow and sadness,” the rapper, who has been a vocal supporter of tight end Travis Kelce dating Taylor Swift, wrote on X. “My deepest sympathies to the victims and families of today’s tragedy and the entire community of Kansas City.”

Tony Hutson 156

Robert Griffin III

The retired quarterback paid tribute to the victims via X.

“Kids can’t go to school. Believers can’t go to church. Families can’t go to the grocery store. Friends can’t go to a concert,” he penned on Wednesday. “And now fans can’t go to a SUPER BOWL PARADE without the real fear of being a part of a mass shooting in America. WHAT ARE WE DOING?”

Drue Tranquill

NFL Stars and Celebrities React to Shooting at Super Bowl Parade
Drue Tranquill. Ryan Kang/Getty Images

“Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act. Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing,” the Chiefs linebacker wrote on X.

Donovan Smith

“Praying for everyone today in Kansas City 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾,” the Chiefs offensive tackle tweeted.

Justin Reid

NFL Stars and Celebrities React to Shooting at Super Bowl Parade
Justin Reid. Michael Owens via AP

Reid, a safety on the Chiefs, sent his condolences via X, writing, “Praying for everyone in Kansas City at the parade.”

Chariah Gordon

Gordon, the girlfriend of Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., noted via her Instagram Story that “we are OK.”

Steven Van Zandt

“Heartbreaking tragedy in Kansas City. Nowhere is safe anymore. Republicans and the Gun Lobby are limiting our freedom more and more every day,” the E Street Band member wrote on X. “Until Buckley/Valeo is reversed and money is eliminated from our corrupt electoral system, there will be less and less quality of life.”

