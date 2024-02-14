Kansas City Chiefs players, coaches and staff are all accounted for after a shooting at the team’s Super Bowl LVIII parade, per the Kansas City Missouri Police press conference.

News broke on Wednesday, February 14, that shots were fired around Union Station following the football team’s exit from the stage.

The Kansas City Missouri Police Department announced via X that “multiple people were struck” after shots fired at a nearby garage. ABC News has since confirmed one person has died and 10 to 15 people are injured.

KMBC News reported two people had been detained in relation to the shooting.

Several Chiefs players who were in attendance have spoken out about the shooting and have stood by their city.

“Praying for Kansas City … 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wrote via X while his wife, Brittany Mahomes, shared: “Shooting people is never the answer. Praying for Kansas City & America in general, this is rough.”

Justin Reid also sent prayers, writing via X, “Praying for everyone in Kansas City at the parade.”

Linebacker Drue Tranquil wrote: “Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act. Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing.”

Nearly one million people were in Kansas City to celebrate the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win against the San Francisco 49ers. (The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 25-22 in overtime on Sunday, February 11, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.)

Before the shooting took place, Patrick, 28, and his teammates gave thanks to the Chiefs kingdom for their support throughout their journey to win the Vince Lombardi trophy for the second year in a row.

“Kansas City let me hear you one time. Man, what a year. It’s a battle through the adversity to continue to go. To go for that championship,” Patrick said during his speech. “They all doubted us, I don’t wanna hear any different. But you know who came through in the end that’s the Kansas City Chiefs. I just want to thank everybody here because Chiefs Kingdom you’re the reason we do what we do.”

While fans were hoping Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, would make an appearance at the event, she currently is gearing up for the next leg of her Eras Tour in Australia. Her next concert show is slated for Friday, February 16.

Prior to the parade, city manager Brian Platt admitted to KCUR that the city may or may not have asked Swift, 34, to pass on attending the celebration.

“I can’t confirm or deny, but we might have already told that to her team, just to keep everybody safe and make things a little bit easier for us,” Platt said.