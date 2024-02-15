Travis Kelce broke his silence after one person was killed and multiple people were injured at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

“I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today,” Kelce, 34, posted via X on Wednesday, February 14. “My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”

The Kansas City Missouri Police Department confirmed on Wednesday that there was a shooting near the event.

“Shots have been fired around Union Station. Please leave the area,” their statement read via X. The department subsequently confirmed that “multiple people were struck” after shots were fired near a garage close to the event.

According to the Kansas City Fire Department, one person is dead and more than 20 are injured following the incident. One hospital treating patients has confirmed that nine children are being treated for gunshot wounds, but are expected to make a full physical recovery.

The police noted that two armed assailants were taken into custody as they launched an investigation.

“Officers are working to clear Union Station itself. We will release everyone inside the building once that is complete,” another statement read. “We are still trying to determine the number of shooting victims. … Anyone nearby needs to leave the area as quickly and safely as possible to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims. Please avoid the Union Station parking garage area to allow first responders through.”

The shooting took place as the Super Bowl parade was winding down. Earlier that day, the Super Bowl champions followed a two-mile route through downtown Kansas City. Kelce and his teammates were celebrating their win after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime on Sunday, February 11.

Before the event, Kelce opened up about the inspiring speech he shared with his team.

“Basically my message was we got the formula, man. We figured it out. We know when we play our best: when we come out and play physical, set the tone and finish the game, in control of the pace and into the tempo,” Travis said on his and brother Jason Kelce‘s “New Heights” podcast, which released a new episode on Wednesday. “I just wanted to come out of that meeting knowing that everyone has my best interest and my passion. And just, if you can feed off of that, feed off of that baby and let’s go out here play for each other man.”

Us previously confirmed that Taylor Swift, who has been dating Travis since summer 2023, did not attend the parade.