The Kansas City Chiefs have spoken out after the 2024 Super Bowl parade shooting.

“We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally,” the statement posted via X on Wednesday, February 14, read. “Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and all of Kansas City.”

The statement continued, “We are in close communication with the Mayor’s office as well as the Kansas City Police Department. At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff, and their families are safe and accounted for. We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist.”

After the Chiefs took the stage to celebrate their Super Bowl LVIII win on Wednesday, shots were fired “around Union Station,” the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department announced via X.

Related: NFL Stars and Celebrities React to Shooting at Super Bowl Parade Celebrities and NFL stars are speaking out after the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade. The Kansas City police department confirmed on Wednesday, February 14, that one parade attendee had died and at least 10 other people were gravely injured during the parade. The Missouri football team was celebrating their Sunday, February […]

“Officers are working to clear Union Station itself. We will release everyone inside the building once that is complete,” follow-up social media posts read. “We are still trying to determine the number of shooting victims.”

The statement continued, “Anyone nearby needs to leave the area as quickly and safely as possible to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims. Please avoid the Union Station parking garage area to allow first responders through.”

The Kansas City Police Department later offered further details about the incident, confirming to ABC news that one individual had died and 10 to 15 people had been injured.

It was reported that nearly one million fans had flocked to Kansas City on Wednesday to support the Chiefs during the championship parade. After buses drove the players through the city, the full team took the stage at Union Station. Fans in the crowd were cheering as Coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce took the mic to make speeches. (Taylor Swift was not present.)

Upon hearing the news of the shooting, various Chiefs players took to social media to share various statements.

“Praying for Kansas City… 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽,” Patrick, 28, shared via X on Wednesday. His wife, Brittany Mahomes, shared a message of her own on Instagram Stories.

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024 Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

“Shooting people is never the answer,” Brittany, 28, wrote. “Praying for Kansas City & America in general, this is rough.”

Linebacker Drue Tranquil also posted a statement on his own X account.

“Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act,” he wrote. “Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing.”

Offensive tackle Donovan Smith wrote: “Praying for everyone today in Kansas City 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.”