Children’s Mercy Kansas City is currently treating 12 patients from the shooting at the 2024 Super Bowl victory parade, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to a statement from Lisa Augustine, the senior manager of media relations, Children’s Mercy is treating 12 patients, 11 of whom are minors ages six through 15. 9 of the victims are suffering from gunshot wounds. All are expected to recover.

After news broke that several of the victims are minors, Kansas City Chiefs receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling took to social media to offer his support to those in need.

“Any chance anyone can help me get in touch with these kids or families? First off I want to make sure they’re doing ok,” he wrote via X on Wednesday. “But would love to help them out any way I can and get them some stuff from the team to help with the recovery.”

The Chiefs were celebrating their Super Bowl victory on Wednesday, February 14, with a parade in downtown Kansas City. At the end of the festivities, shots were fired west of Union Station. Local police officers later confirmed that one attendee had died and more than 20 were injured.

The Chiefs athletes, coaches and staff have all been accounted for and taken to safety, as were both the governors of Missouri and Kansas.

“We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today’s parade and rally,” a statement from the Chiefs read. “Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and all of Kansas City.”

The message concluded, “We are in close communication with the Mayor’s office as well as the Kansas City Police Department. … We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist.”

Police officers have taken three suspects into custody and an investigation is ongoing.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, were both at the parade, where Patrick, 28, even made a speech.

Patrick was among the first Chiefs athletes to speak out following the tragedy. “Praying for Kansas City 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽,” he wrote via X.

Brittany, 28, also shared a statement.

“Shooting people is never the answer,” she wrote via Instagram Story. “Praying for Kansas City & America in general, this is rough.”

In a follow-up post, Brittany said that she was “highly embarrassed and disappointed” by the incident.

“Super Bowl wins will never be the same because of this, it’s devastating,” Brittany, who started dating Patrick when they were teenagers, added. “Lives lost and people injured during something that was suppose [sic] to be a celebration. Horrible and traumatizing. So many prayers going to the families involved.”

Mecole Hardman Jr.’s girlfriend, Chariah Gordon, also attended the rally and noted via her Instagram Story that “we are OK.”

Hardman, 25, is a wide receiver for the Chiefs and caught the game-winning pass of Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11. The NFL championship, played against the San Francisco 49ers, ended in overtime 25-22.